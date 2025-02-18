TS Galaxy vs Stellenbosch Predictions and Betting Tips: A stalemate is not a far-fetched prediction

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the Betway Premiership match between TS Galaxy and Stellenbosch.

+

It’s been a week of contrasting emotions for TS Galaxy. After the euphoria of defeating Mamelodi Sundowns at home, they were dumped out of the Nedbank Cup by Durban City.

Adnan Beganovic should still be proud of his side, especially after they turned around a disastrous start to the season to now sit fourth on the PSL table.

The Rockets host Stellenbosch at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night in an effort to close the gap between themselves and Polokwane City in third.

As it turns out, that’s who Stellenbosch beat over the weekend to progress in the Nedbank Cup. Stellies enter this game way down in ninth but just five points off their hosts.

Steve Barker’s men have a staggering three games in hand over Galaxy and others that lie between them and third spot in the table.

After finishing there last season, there’s no doubt that the Winelands outfit will aim for another finish that will take them to continental football again next season.

TS Galaxy vs Stellenbosch Betting Tips

First goal - TS Galaxy @ 2.25 with Betway

Match result - Draw @ 3.05 with Betway

Match result & both teams to score - Draw & Yes @ 4.40 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

A force to be reckoned with

In Mpumalanga, TS Galaxy are a force to be reckoned with. They’ve only lost one PSL fixture this season there and that was to high-flying Orlando Pirates.

Of the eight games they’ve hosted, the Rockets have taken the lead in five games accounting for 62% of the time.

While Stellies have never allowed the opposition to strike first in any away league game this term, they could be more vulnerable to a side that’s in great nick.

It’s worth noting that the last time these sides met at Mbombela, the hosts grabbed the lead first and took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

TS Galaxy vs Stellenbosch Betting Tip 1: First goal - TS Galaxy @ 2.25 with Betway

Honours even

Stellenbosch have had TS Galaxy’s number in the past. In their last six meetings, Stellies won five with the last match ending in a draw earlier this season.

Despite taking the lead in the corresponding fixture last term, Galaxy went on to surrender all the points to the men from the Western Cape.

However, the hosts have gone up a level now and are unbeaten in 12 consecutive league games, seven of those were in their backyard.

They are now tougher to beat as they proved last week by seeing off the champions 1-0. It won’t be as easy this time around for Stellies, which is why a draw may be the best outcome.

TS Galaxy vs Stellenbosch Betting Tip 2: Match result - Draw @ 3.05 with Betway

Clinical in attack

Just like the last time these teams met, it’s likely to be a score draw. Only one of the last six head-to-heads produced a clean sheet for any team.

Both sides netted 17 goals this season, however, the visitors achieved that in three fewer games, indicating their prowess in the final third.

In fact, Stellies have a better scoring record away from home, netting 11 in total and they’ve seen both teams score in 43% of their away PSL matches.

Overall, eight of TS Galaxy’s 17 games (47%) saw both teams score, which is highly possible on Tuesday night.