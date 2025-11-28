Tottenham vs Fulham predictions: Spurs to bounce back

Our betting expert expects Tottenham to return to winning ways and defeat Fulham in another Premier League London derby.

+

Best bets for Tottenham vs Fulham

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.72 on Betway

1x2 - Tottenham at odds of 2.08 on Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Richarlison at odds of 2.65 on Betway

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Fulham

Tottenham 2-1 Fulham Goalscorers prediction: Tottenham: Richarlison, Mickey Van Den Ven, Fulham: Raul Jimenez

The early-season optimism surrounding Tottenham has disappeared after several poor results. Spurs’ unbeaten away record was tested in the North London Derby last week, where they were defeated. The fans are concerned not only by the result but also by a performance that lacked initiative.

The Lilywhites’ situation did not improve during the week in the Champions League. Despite leading twice against the reigning European champions, Spurs suffered a 5-3 defeat in Paris. However, they will focus on the Premier League this weekend, as another London derby awaits.

Meanwhile, Thomas Frank’s team currently have one point less than Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs had at the same stage in the Premier League last season. They enter this gameweek in ninth place, only four points ahead of Fulham in 15th place.

The Cottagers have a real opportunity to reduce the gap in the standings and move closer to the middle of the table. The visitors should be confident, having secured a 1-0 victory against Sunderland last weekend.

Marco Silva is hoping that his team have improved their form, especially after suffering four consecutive league defeats during October. However, their lack of success in this derby doesn’t bode well for them.

Probable lineups for Tottenham vs Fulham

Tottenham expected lineup: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence, Palinha, Sarr, Bentacur, Kudus, Odebert, Richarlison

Fulham expected lineup: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Iwobi, Berge, Wilson, King, Kevin, Jimenez

Derby delight with goals

Tottenham’s last four outings have seen them score 10 goals across all competitions, with an average of 2.5 goals per game in that sequence. The home side have netted 20 goals in their dozen Premier League matches, ranking them third in the division for offensive output.

However, Frank’s issues have largely occurred at home. They’ve conceded seven goals across six league matches, at an average of 1.17 conceded goals per game. That should encourage the visitors to create scoring opportunities on Saturday night.

Across the last eight league matches, Fulham have averaged 1.25 goals per game, which is 15% higher than the division’s average of 1.08. Also, the Cottagers have defensive vulnerabilities, especially on the road, as they’ve conceded 81% of all their league goals away from home.

Half of Spurs’ games in the league at home saw both teams score, and that was the case for their three most recent outings. Meanwhile, Fulham have witnessed goals at both ends in 67% of their league fixtures away from home.

Tottenham vs Fulham Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.72 on Betway

Away date struggles

After two consecutive defeats, the hosts will be eager to get back to winning ways. Spurs are winless in their last three games, having won only one of their last six matches in all competitions. Despite winning only one of their six home league games, they will be encouraged by Fulham’s poor away record.

The Cottagers have performed terribly in their Premier League away games. They’re yet to register a victory in six attempts. Their single point earned in away matches means that they share the worst away record in the division, alongside bottom-placed Wolves.

The Lilywhites should provide the home fans with something positive to celebrate on Saturday night, given their history against Fulham at home. Spurs have won four of the last six home head-to-heads and drawn two. The visitors’ last victory at Spurs came in 2013, a result that seems set to remain their last win there due to their current poor away form.

Tottenham vs Fulham Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Tottenham at odds of 2.08 on Betway

Richarlison in top form

Richarlison is Tottenham’s leading goalscorer in the Premier League. The Brazilian forward netted five goals, accounting for 25% of the club’s total goals in the league. He scored an impressive goal against Arsenal last week, catching David Raya off his line with a long-distance shot.

He netted against PSG during the week, taking his record to three goals in three consecutive appearances for Spurs. It seems that Richarlison has rediscovered his scoring form and the manager trusts him to lead the attack.

He scored in this fixture during the 2023 League Cup to equalise and help take the match to penalties, which they ultimately lost. However, he is in form and is likely to get on the scoresheet against a team that are currently in poor defensive form away from home.