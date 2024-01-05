Torino vs Napoli Predictions and Betting Tips: Napoli to continue hot away streak

Discover our predictions and betting tips for Napoli’s trip to Torino on Sunday, including whopping 6.60 odds on the winning margin.

+

Torino are four points behind Sunday’s visitors and will rely heavily on their home form to get them over the line at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

The Granata have turned their home patch into a fortress somewhat, losing only once this season.

However, they’ve also dropped eight points through sharing the spoils with their opponents.

Torino boss Ivan Jurić will know that they can’t afford to lose points against a team they’re competing with in mid-table.

The current Scudetto holders will be disappointed with the season they’ve had. They’re nearly 20 points off the pace and must come away from Torino with all three points.

If the men from Naples can put together a decent run, they can challenge for a top-four spot at the end of the campaign.

A clean history

This season Napoli have been performing better away from home. They’ve kept five clean sheets in this campaign and enjoy a decent record when facing Torino.

Even though the home team are efficient in front of goal, they’re hosting a side that has only conceded one goal in the last five meetings.

The corresponding fixture in May 2023 ended with Napoli winning 4-0.

Gli Azzurri have won to nil in four of the last five fixtures against Torino, beating them at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on three occasions in that sequence of games.

A slow burner

Both teams share an identical record when it comes to scoring first in their Serie A matches this term.

Torino have played nine league games at home and went in level at the break in seven of those fixtures. Jurić’s men have marshalled themselves well to avoid ever losing after the first 45 minutes.

However, Napoli simply have too much firepower for Torino to resist.

56% of their away goals have come in the second period, seven coming after the 76th minute when their opponents are tiring. The last time Napoli lost to Il Toro was in 2015.

Potent attack

Victor Osimhen may not be as prolific as he was last season but Napoli have seen the goals shared amongst the Nigerian and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this time around.

The Georgian forward has taken some of the weight off Osimhen’s shoulders, finding the net five times this season.

The duo both last scored on December 16th, which, incidentally, was the last time Napoli scored a goal.

Walter Mazzarri’s men have won by a two-goal margin on four occasions this season, the most common scoreline involving the outfit from Naples.