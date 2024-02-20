Torino vs Lazio Predictions and Betting Tips: Difficult to separate these two

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for the midweek Serie A clash between Torino and Lazio.

+

After their victory at the weekend, Torino moved up the Serie A log as they currently lie in 10th spot. The Granata are just five points away from European qualification with a game in hand.

That extra fixture takes place on Thursday night against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino.

Torino vs Lazio Betting Tips

Double chance - Torino/Draw @ 1.31 with Supabets

Torino clean sheet @ 2.35 with Supabets

Halftime/Fulltime Result - Draw/Torino @ 5.10 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The hosts are just a point behind the Rome outfit with one spot separating them on the table.

A home victory will see Torino jump into seventh place and just a point behind fifth-placed Roma.

Lazio haven’t been good travellers this season but Maurizio Sarri must get a tune out of his players on Thursday night.

A 2-1 loss at home to Bologna on Sunday didn’t do much for their confidence and another defeat could see them vanish from the European qualification conversation.

Fine Margins

Torino enter this fixture in better form than Lazio. They’re unbeaten in their last six games in the Serie A, that record extending to seven at home.

Ivan Juric’s men have only suffered a home defeat once this term, to log leaders, Inter Milan.

While their recent form has been great, their record against Lazio doesn’t make for good reading.

The visitors won the reverse fixture 2-0 and a total of four of their last 10 meetings. The Bull won two in that sequence of games with four ending in draws.

Lazio lost three of their last six in all competitions and were defeated in six of their 12 league games on the road this season (W5, D1).

With such fine margins in the past, the spoils could be shared again if Torino fail to win.

Torino vs Lazio Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Torino/Draw @ 1.31 with Supabets

Tough to break down

Torino’s last six meetings with Lazio have all resulted in less than 2.5 goals. The hosts have kept two clean sheets in their previous three battles with the visitors.

Juric’s charges are on a run of three consecutive home clean sheets and have conceded an average of 0.5 goals per league game in front of their fans this season.

The Eagles have failed to score in a quarter of their Serie A fixtures this term, 17% of those being on their travels.

Torino could prove difficult for the visitors to break down on Thursday night.

Torino vs Lazio Betting Tip 2: Torino clean sheet @ 2.35 with Supabets

Undefeated at halftime

In their previous 22 league games, Torino have never been on the losing side at halftime. Of their 12 home fixtures, nine have been level after 45 minutes.

46% of Lazio’s total Serie A games this season have also ended deadlocked at the break.

However, Torino’s drive in the second half is quite evident. The hosts have scored 71% of their goals after the restart.

Considering Lazio’s high percentage of goal concessions in the second half (71%), Torino may force the issue to bag three points and climb the table.