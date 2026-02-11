Rennes vs PSG predictions: Denting the hosts’ European hopes

Our betting expert expects another decisive performance from PSG, especially since they’ve enjoyed huge wins against Rennes in the past.

Best bets for Rennes vs PSG

Three-way handicap - PSG to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 2.09 on Betway

PSG totals - over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.16 on Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at odds of 2.55 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Rennes 1-4 PSG

Rennes 1-4 PSG Goalscorers prediction: Rennes: Esteban Lepaul; PSG: Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia x2, Bradley Barcola

Despite recent struggles, Rennes currently occupy sixth place in Ligue 1 and remain in contention for a Champions League spot. Habib Beye has recently marked his first anniversary as Rennes head coach, enjoying relative success. His team have recorded eight more points than they had at the same stage last season.

Beye is determined to improve upon their 12th-place finish last term and secure a European qualification spot. However, the hosts must find a way to end their winless streak to avoid dropping into the middle of the table.

Paris Saint-Germain demonstrated their strength last weekend by decisively defeating Olympique Marseille, one of their primary early-season rivals. As a result, the Parisians consolidated their spot at the top of the league.

Luis Enrique appears set to deliver PSG their 14th Ligue 1 title, as his team hold a two-point lead at the summit. The champions show no signs of losing momentum and are currently unbeaten in their last seven league matches.

Their weaknesses have primarily appeared in the Champions League. However, the European giants are prone to dropping points away from home in Ligue 1. That will give hope to the hosts and the chasing pack.

Probable lineups for Rennes vs PSG

Rennes expected lineup: Silistrie, Ait Boudlal, Jacquet, Rouault, Nordin, Camara, Rongier, Szymanski, Tamari, Lepaul, Embolo

PSG expected lineup: Safonov, Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Vitinha, Mayulu, Neves, Kvaratskhelia, Barcola, Dembele

Analysing current form

Rennes have been one of the better teams in the French league this season. However, they are currently enduring a difficult period, having lost four consecutive matches across all competitions. They’re winless in their last five games and have recorded their most recent victory at the start of January.

In contrast, PSG have been on a rampage in the league, winning five consecutive Ligue 1 matches. They have won three of their last four matches across all competitions and have emerged victorious in each of the last four head-to-head meetings. Therefore, it’s unsurprising that they are the favoured team in this encounter.

As the most prolific side in the league with 48 goals, they are expected to significantly challenge Rennes’ defence.

Rennes vs PSG Betting Tip 1: Three-way handicap - PSG to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 2.09 on Betway

Offensive momentum and scoring trends

The visitors currently average 2.29 goals per game in the league and 1.92 goals per away game this season. Their combined average GF and GA per away date in Ligue 1 is 3.00. PSG’s most recent eight league outings saw them score 21 goals, which equates to an average of 2.62 goals per game.

The hosts have conceded at least once in each of their last seven home league fixtures. They’ve let in a minimum of three goals in each of their previous three outings in all competitions. Following PSG's five-goal performance against Marseille last weekend, they will arrive in high-scoring form.

With several players returning from injury, Luis Enrique’s attack is expected to be potent. In their most recent three meetings, PSG have scored five, four, and three goals, respectively, suggesting they are likely to score multiple times on Friday.

Rennes vs PSG Betting Tip 2: PSG totals - over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.16 on Betway

Breaking last season’s record

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has performed exceptionally well since joining PSG from Napoli in January last year. He suffered an ankle injury recently and sat out PSG’s 2-1 win over Strasbourg, but returned to action over the weekend in style. Kvaratskhelia came on in the 62nd minute and managed to find the back of the net.

He has recorded three goal contributions across his last four matches for PSG, including two goals. The Georgia international has already matched his total goal count from the previous Ligue 1 season. With 14 games remaining, Kvaratskhelia is well-positioned to exceed last year's record.

The forward opened the scoring in the reverse fixture back in December. He scored a brace in that 5-0 domination and is a candidate to score on Friday night.

Rennes vs PSG Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at odds of 2.55 on Betway

