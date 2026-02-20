PSG vs Metz predictions: Visitors face uphill battle

Our betting expert expects the reigning champions to defeat bottom-ranked Metz, making their fight to avoid relegation much harder.

Best bets for PSG vs Metz

Both teams to score – No, at odds of 1.90 on Betway

PSG to win & Over 3.5 total goals, at odds of 1.83 on Betway

Desire Doue to score anytime, at odds of 2.00 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: PSG 4-0 Metz

PSG 4-0 Metz Goalscorers prediction: PSG: Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola, Vitinha, Ousmane Dembele

Paris Saint-Germain demonstrated their resilience in midweek. They overcame a two-goal deficit in their Champions League play-off first leg to defeat Monaco 3-2. Desire Doue scored in both halves to ensure a successful return to the French capital.

However, their domestic form has been less consistent. Luis Enrique’s men enter this match on the back of a 3-1 loss to Rennes. This result allowed Lens to move one point ahead of them at the top of the Ligue 1 standings.

PSG will likely welcome the upcoming match against Metz, having defeated them in each of their last 16 competitive meetings.

In contrast, Metz are struggling significantly at the bottom of the league. They are currently nine points away from safety. Their recent 2-1 loss to fellow relegation candidate Auxerre marked their fourth defeat in five matches.

Despite PSG's recent league setback, they remain the heavy favorites. Metz lack the necessary resources to challenge the defending champions at the Parc des Princes.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Metz

PSG expected lineup: Safanov, Mendes, Pacho, Marquinhos, Hakimi, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves, Barcola, Kvaratskhelia, Doue

Metz expected lineup: Fischer, Kouao, Sane, Mboula, Ballo, Hein, Munongo, Deminguet, Tsitaishvili, Diallo, Abuashvili

Parisians to prevent Metz from scoring

PSG has established a pattern of defeating lower-half teams without conceding goals. Four of the current bottom six teams have failed to score against them this season. One of the only exceptions came in the reverse fixture, when Metz scored twice in a 3-2 loss at Stade Saint-Symphorien.

At home, PSG’s defence has been impregnable. They’ve kept four clean sheets in their last five Ligue 1 outings at Parc des Princes, including a notable 5-0 win over Marseille in Le Classique.

This is a meeting of extremes. PSG boast the league’s best attack with 49 goals. Metz have conceded the exact same number, making them the worst defensive side in the division. The visitors have scored just four times across their last five games, and their confidence has been affected by their recent string of defeats.

Metz lack the firepower to trouble PSG. Therefore, backing the hosts to keep another clean sheet at home offers clear value.

PSG vs Metz Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score – No, at odds of 1.90 on Betway

Another Parisian goalfest

Following their disappointing result at Roazhon Park, PSG are eager to reclaim the top spot in Ligue 1. While the 3-1 loss impacted team morale, Tuesday's comeback win over Monaco has restored their belief.

The hosts boast Ligue 1’s most potent attack. With 49 goals, they are one spot ahead of Marseille in the scoring charts. Their offensive strength is particularly evident at the Parc des Princes.

Two of their last four home league games have featured five goals. Their dominant 5-0 victories over Marseille and Rennes highlight their goalscoring form.

Historical trends also favour a high-scoring game. PSG have scored at least twice in each of their last six league meetings with Metz. The visitors have not defeated the Parisian side in nearly 20 years, with their last victory occurring in May 2006

Facing such a prolific attack, Metz’s can only aim to minimize the margin of defeat.

PSG vs Metz Betting Tip 2: PSG to win & Over 3.5 total goals, at odds of 1.83 on Betway

Doue to do the deed

PSG initially struggled in their match against Monaco, conceding twice inside the opening 20 minutes. Although Vitinha missed a penalty, Desire Doue's introduction as a substitute shifted the momentum of the game.

The 20-year-old scored a crucial goal to reduce the deficit before his subsequent shot led to Achraf Hakimi’s equalizer. Doue completed the comeback with another composed left-footed shot to secure a 3-2 first-leg victory.

While his European performance was impressive, Doue has struggled recently in Ligue 1. He failed to score or make a significant impact in his last three starts. However, the young forward has recorded three goals and two assists during this league campaign. More importantly, he has proven to be reliable in critical moments.

Considering Doue’s current form, the match against Metz is the ideal opportunity for him to rediscover his goalscoring form in Ligue 1.

PSG vs Metz Betting Tip 3: Desire Doue to score anytime, at odds of 2.00 on Betway

+