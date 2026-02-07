PSG vs Marseille predictions: Maintaining unbeaten record

Our betting expert expects another close encounter between two top French teams. However, Paris Saint-Germain should secure maximum points.

Best bets for PSG vs Marseille

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.61 on Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Bradley Barcola at odds of 2.41 on Betway

Winning margin - PSG to win by one goal at odds of 3.95 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: PSG 2-1 Marseille

PSG 2-1 Marseille Goalscorers prediction: PSG: Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele; Marseille: Mason Greenwood

Paris Saint-Germain are on course for another Ligue 1 title, but this season has been more intense than usual. The Parisians have become accustomed to dominating domestically but have faced some resistance this time. While they top the standings, Lens are only two points behind them.

Luis Enrique’s men have shown some vulnerabilities in European competition, which other Ligue 1 teams may aim to exploit. However, PSG still managed to qualify for the Champions League playoffs in an attempt to defend their title.

However, the Parisians must focus on maintaining their two-point lead in the league. This task is particularly challenging as they face Olympique Marseille, one of only two teams to beat them in Ligue 1 this season.

Marseille performed exceptionally well earlier in the campaign but have since experienced a slight decline. The visitors currently occupy third place, trailing the champions by nine points. Additionally, they are dealing with uncertainty regarding head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Reports after their Champions League exit suggested that he might depart from the club. However, he remains in his position and could be motivated to disrupt PSG’s title ambitions once again.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Marseille

PSG expected lineup: Chevalier, Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Hernandez, Mbaye, Vitinha, Neves, Doue, Barcola, Dembele

Marseille expected lineup: Rulli, Balerdi, Aguerd, Medina, Weah, Hojberg, Timber, Traore, Greenwood, Nwaneri, Aubameyang

Ligue 1’s attacking best on display

These two teams are the best scorers in Ligue 1. Marseille lead the charts with 46 goals from 20 league games, while PSG netted three fewer than them. However, Enrique’s side have a better defence, having conceded only 16 goals so far this season.

The visitors scored 19 goals in 10 away league matches this season, an average of just below two goals per game (1.9). They’ve only kept clean sheets in half of their Ligue 1 games this term, which means they’re likely to concede in this match. Conversely, the hosts have scored in every home league game at the Parc des Princes this season.

As a result, this fixture could be blessed with goals from both ends, considering 50% of Marseille’s league matches produced the same. Three of PSG’s most recent outings saw both teams score, increasing the likelihood of it happening on Sunday.

PSG vs Marseille Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.61 on Betway

A surprise scorer

Surprisingly, PSG’s top scorer in Ligue 1 is not Ousmane Dembele. The Ballon d’Or winner has been eclipsed by Bradley Barcola this season. The young French forward has been incredible for his club, recording seven league goals in 17 league matches this term.

Barcola finds a way to get involved in the action, as he registered an assist last weekend against Strasbourg. He’s scored twice across his last five appearances, with his last goal arriving in the final week of January.

He has enjoyed some success against OM recently. Barcola came off the bench in the Super Cup final, when his team were losing 2-1 to Marseille. He was the one who provided the 95th-minute assist for Goncalo Ramos to secure a draw and take the game to penalties.

Barcola will hope to go one better this weekend and find the back of the net against Les Olympiens.

PSG vs Marseille Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Bradley Barcola at odds of 2.41 on Betway

Close contest expected

Narrow margins typically decide matches like these. With their place at the top of the league on the line, PSG will be determined not to lose points. The hosts will also have the 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture at the back of their minds.

It’s worth noting that three of PSG’s last four Ligue 1 victories were by a one-goal margin. Overall, eight of their 15 league wins arrived by a single goal margin (53%). The reverse match ended in a victory for the visitors, which was by one goal.

De Zerbi’s men lost four matches away from home in their entire Ligue 1 campaign. All four defeats were by a solitary goal. As a result, this game will finish closer than recent head-to-heads, with one strike being the difference on the day.

PSG vs Marseille Betting Tip 3: Winning margin - PSG to win by one goal at odds of 3.95 on Betway

