Premier League predictions Matchday 28

There are picks from matches involving Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool, with plenty of drama expected.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 28

Selection Odds Aston Villa to beat Wolves 1.88 Liverpool to beat West Ham 1.40 Newcastle to beat Everton 1.75 Man City to beat Leeds 1.65 Arsenal to beat Chelsea 1.61

Odds via Betway correct at the time of publishing.

Prediction 1: Wolves vs Aston Villa: Villans favoured in West Midlands derby

Date: 27/02/2026

27/02/2026 Kick-off time: 21:00

21:00 Our tip: Aston Villa to beat Wolves at odds of 1.88 on Betway

Wolverhampton Wanderers appear likely to face relegation to the Championship. Although they produced a commendable performance to earn a point against Arsenal last week, they followed that result with a defeat at Crystal Palace. Currently lacking positive form, Wolves enter this West Midlands derby as the clear underdogs.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have recorded inconsistent results recently, winning only one of their last five matches across all competitions. Despite this, they remain third in the Premier League standings. Given their successful away record this season, Villa are expected to be too strong for their struggling local rivals.

Prediction 2: Liverpool vs West Ham: Reds aim to dent Hammers’ survival hopes

Date: 28/02/2026

28/02/2026 Kick-off time: 16:00

16:00 Our tip: Liverpool to beat West Ham at odds of 1.40 on Betway

Liverpool extended their winning streak on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, though their performance was not entirely convincing. Despite their frailties, Arne Slot’s side have lost only twice since the start of December, with only one of those occurring at Anfield. Currently in sixth place, the Reds should be too strong for their opponents as they attempt to move into the top four.

West Ham United are demonstrating significant resolve in their fight for Premier League survival. Under manager Nuno Espírito Santo, they’ve lost only once in their last eight competitive fixtures, narrowing the gap to 17th place. While the Hammers have the opportunity to move out of the bottom three on Saturday, they’re unlikely to secure victory at Merseyside.

Prediction 3: Newcastle vs Everton: Magpies tipped to trouble the Toffees

Date: 28/02/2026

28/02/2026 Kick-off time: 16:00

16:00 Our tip: Newcastle to beat Everton at odds of 1.75 on Betway

Eddie Howe’s side continue to experience varying results in their pursuit of European qualification. Recent victories over Tottenham, Aston Villa, and Qarabağ in various competitions were followed by a loss to Manchester City. They host the Azerbaijanis at St. James’ Park in midweek, but should still have enough quality to defeat an opponent that’s struggled recently.

Everton travel to Newcastle following consecutive home losses against Bournemouth and Manchester United. David Moyes has kept the team in a stable mid-table position, which appears to be their primary objective for the season. While the Toffees have secured some positive away results in 2025/26, the Magpies will be too strong in this match.

Prediction 4: Leeds vs Manchester City: Pep’s Cityzens maintain title pressure

Date: 28/02/2026

28/02/2026 Kick-off time: 18:30

18:30 Our tip: Man City to beat Leeds at odds of 1.65 on Betway

Leeds United have struggled to secure victories but have managed to avoid defeat in most of their recent games. Daniel Farke has lost only once in the last eight matches across all competitions, leaving the club six points clear of the relegation zone. However, their upcoming opponent represents a significantly higher level of competition than they have faced recently.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have recovered from a difficult period in January, winning seven of their previous eight matches. A victory over Newcastle allowed them to reduce Arsenal’s lead, though they are currently five points adrift following the North London Derby. The Cityzens seem very strong, and Leeds may find them difficult to contain, particularly after Arsenal scored four goals against them recently.

Prediction 5: Arsenal vs Chelsea: Gunners seek another derby success

Date: 01/03/2026

01/03/2026 Kick-off time: 17:30

17:30 Our tip: Arsenal to beat Chelsea at odds of 1.61 on Betway

Following a decisive victory over Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal face another London derby against a Chelsea side that may pose a greater challenge. Mikel Arteta’s squad remain highly confident and are currently undefeated across eight competitive matches. Having already defeated the Blues twice this year, Arsenal will rely on home advantage to secure another win.

Liam Rosenior’s team travel to the Emirates Stadium during a frustrating period of form. Chelsea recently dropped points against both Leeds United and Burnley, leaving them at risk of falling out of the top five positions. While the visitors urgently need a victory to improve their standing, achieving that result against the league leaders will be difficult.

Conclusion

Significant changes in the Premier League standings are possible this weekend due to the narrow points gap between several clubs. While Arsenal will remain in first place regardless of their result, the positions between third and sixth could shift. The battle at the bottom of the table is also notable, as West Ham United could potentially move out of the relegation zone.

In compiling our predictions, we’ve considered recent form across all competitions and the current situation at each club. However, please remember to bet responsibly, as anything can happen.