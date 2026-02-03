Premier League predictions Matchday 25

There are picks from matches involving Arsenal, Man Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool, and more, with plenty of goals expected.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 25

Selection Odds Man Utd to beat Tottenham 1.65 Arsenal to beat Sunderland 1.22 Chelsea to beat Wolves 1.70 Brighton to beat Palace 2.00 Liverpool and Man City to draw 3.75

Prediction 1: Manchester United vs Tottenham: Carrick’s Red Devils on the march

Date: 07/02/2026

Kick-off time: 13:30

13:30 Our tip: Man Utd to beat Tottenham at odds of 1.65 on Betway

Michael Carrick has enjoyed an exceptional start as Manchester United manager, a trend that continued over the weekend with a 3-2 win over Fulham. The Red Devils needed a goal in the 94th minute to secure the win, but showed a level of resilience and character that has been missing recently. Having secured three consecutive victories, they’ll be confident as they take to the field at Old Trafford once again.

Tottenham Hotspur faced a difficult first half against Manchester City but managed to secure a 2-2 draw following a strong second-half performance. Thomas Frank’s side are now unbeaten in four matches across all competitions, but are still struggling for wins. With Spurs having only three victories in their last 13 competitive fixtures, we expect the home side to come out on top.

Prediction 2: Arsenal vs Sunderland: Gunners to dominate at the Emirates

Date: 07/02/2026

Kick-off time: 16:00

16:00 Our tip: Arsenal to beat Sunderland at odds of 1.22 on Betway

Last weekend couldn’t have gone much better for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta’s men dominated in a 4-0 win over Leeds United, while both City and Aston Villa dropped points. Defeat to United last month remains their only loss across their last 15 fixtures. However, they must manage a midweek Carabao Cup game before this match.

Meanwhile, Sunderland enter this fixture with confidence after winning two of their last three Premier League matches. However, Regis Le Bris’ side have struggled on the road, having failed to win away from the Stadium of Light since October. The hosts will be confident that they can dominate proceedings at the Emirates, and we’re expecting another Gunners victory.

Prediction 3: Wolves vs Chelsea: Rosenior’s run continues

Date: 07/02/2026

Kick-off time: 16:00

16:00 Our tip: Chelsea to beat Wolves at odds of 1.70 on Betway

Following a brief resurgence in early January, Wolverhampton Wanderers have started to struggle again. Rob Edwards’ men haven’t scored in any of their last three matches, and have lost their two most recent games 2-0. Despite having home advantage, another challenging match is anticipated at Molineux.

Wolverhampton’s situation is further complicated by the fact that they are facing a resurgent Chelsea side. Liam Rosenior’s Blues have won five consecutive games and scored nine goals across three matches. Given Wolverhampton's defensive vulnerabilities, Chelsea have the potential to secure a decisive victory.

Prediction 4: Brighton vs Crystal Palace: A clear favourite for the M23 derby

Date: 08/02/2026

Kick-off time: 15:00

15:00 Our tip: Brighton to beat Palace at odds of 2.00 on Betway

Brighton & Hove Albion have experienced an inconsistent league campaign in 2025/26. They currently occupy 13th place after 24 games and have won only twice across all competitions since the start of December. However, they remain a strong side at home, having suffered only one defeat at their own stadium all season.

Crystal Palace are currently enduring a very difficult period, characterized by the departure of Marc Guéhi and the expected exit of manager Oliver Glasner. The team have failed to win any of their last 12 matches. Lacking any significant form, playing away at the Amex Stadium will be challenging.

Prediction 5: Liverpool vs Manchester City: Two teams too hard to separate

Date: 08/02/2026

Kick-off time: 17:30

17:30 Our tip: Liverpool and Man City to draw at odds of 3.75 on Betway

Arne Slot and his Liverpool side have recorded fluctuating results recently. While they have scored ten goals across their last two games, they have secured only one victory in their last six Premier League matches. Nevertheless, the Reds have only lost once since the start of December and remain confident in their abilities.

Manchester City head to Merseyside in inconsistent form. They have recorded two losses, two wins, and one draw in their last five fixtures, most recently letting a two-goal lead slip against Tottenham. Both sides have plenty of attacking talent, so there’s a strong possibility that they will cancel each other out in this one.

Conclusion

Arsenal increased their lead at the top of the table to six points last weekend, a gap that could widen further. While the standings at the bottom of the league remain largely unchanged, the competition for a top-six finish has intensified. Only seven points separate fourth and tenth place

In putting this together, we’ve taken recent form across all competitions into account, as well as the current state of play at each club. As always, please remember to bet responsibly on the Premier League predictions.