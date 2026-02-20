Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool predictions: Pursuing a top-four finish

Our betting expert expects the Reds to continue their pursuit of a top-four finish with a victory at the City Ground on Sunday.

Best bets for Forest vs Liverpool

Liverpool to win at odds of 1.74 on Betway

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.67 on Betway

Mo Salah to assist 1+ goals at odds of 3.20 on Betway

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Forest 1-2 Liverpool

Goalscorers Prediction - Forest: Igor Jesus - Liverpool: Hugo Ekitike, Mo Salah

Nottingham Forest is currently positioned dangerously close to the Premier League relegation zone and risk being overtaken this weekend. They go into this game after a midweek trip to Fenerbahce and are winless across their last three league matches. Vitor Pereira faces a significant challenge as he begins his tenure in Nottingham.

While Liverpool have experienced a few recent setbacks, their overall form has been good. Arne Slot’s side have lost only two of their last 19 games since that surprise heavy loss to PSV. Following recent victories over Sunderland and Brighton & Hove Albion, they are expected to defeat Nottingham Forest as well.

Probable lineups for Forest vs Liverpool

Forest expected lineup: Ortega, Aina, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Jesus

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Szoboszlai, van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike

Genuine concern for struggling Forest

If Nottingham Forest lose this weekend, and West Ham United win, the Tricky Trees could fall into the bottom three positions. Sean Dyche was dismissed from his role as manager after a 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers. Subsequently, his successor, Vitor Pereira, faces a difficult opening schedule. They visit Fenerbahce on Thursday night, and then host Liverpool on Sunday.

They’ll be without the likes of Chris Wood, Nicolo Savona, John Victor, Willy Boly, and Matz Sels due to injury. Furthermore, there are doubts about Murillo's availability.

The Reds will also miss some players, including Alexander Isak, Jeremie Frimpong, and Wataru Endo. Nevertheless, Arne Slot still has plenty of quality players at his disposal, and they have form on their side. Consequently, an away victory is the most likely outcome in this match.

Forest vs Liverpool Bet 1: Liverpool to win at odds of 1.74 on Betway

Goalfest at the City Ground

Although Forest have home advantage, it's not counted for that much this season. They have suffered seven home defeats during the 2025/26 campaign and have conceded 21 goals in 17 matches. With Hugo Ekitike and Mo Salah in their squad, Liverpool will be confident in their scoring ability.

Only five teams in the Premier League have participated in more games where both teams have scored than the Reds. Additionally, 69% of their away matches have featured over 2.5 goals. Moreover, Slot’s side secured a 3-0 victory when these two met at Anfield in November.

Liverpool’s attack has been efficient recently. They scored three goals against Brighton in the FA Cup on Saturday and four against Newcastle United. Additionally, they’ve recorded 20 in their last seven matches. While Forest are expected to struggle defensively, they have managed to score in four of their last five games. All of these factors point towards a high-scoring encounter.

Forest vs Liverpool Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.67 on Betway

Mo Salah bounces back in form

Despite suggestions that he is having a difficult season, Mohamed Salah’s statistics remain pretty good. The Egyptian has recorded 15 goals and assists in 27 matches, and has reached double figures in the Premier League.

Additionally, Salah has provided three assists in his last four league games and scored in the FA Cup on Saturday. Furthermore, because Liverpool did not have a midweek fixture, he and his teammates will be better rested than their opponents. The 33-year-old is expected to pose a major threat to Nottingham.

After a challenging period earlier in the season, Salah appears to have regained his rhythm. While he may not reach the 18-goal mark he has achieved in the past eight years, the Pharaohs captain could still finish the season strongly. His performance will be essential if Liverpool are to secure a place in the top four.

Forest vs Liverpool Bet 3: Mo Salah to assist 1+ goals at odds of 3.20 on Betway

+