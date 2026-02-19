Manchester City vs Newcastle United predictions: The Etihad stronghold

Our betting expert expects Man City to maintain their pressure on Arsenal with a crucial victory against Newcastle.

Best bets for Manchester City vs Newcastle United

Handicap - Manchester City to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 2.08 on Betway

BTTS - No at odds of 2.29 on Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Antoine Semenyo at odds of 2.10 on Betway

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Man City 2-0 Newcastle

Man City 2-0 Newcastle Goalscorers prediction: Man City: Erling Haaland, Antoine Semenyo

Manchester City’s ambition to reclaim the Premier League title received a significant boost last week following Arsenal’s draw at Brentford. This result narrowed the gap at the top to four points. However, the Gunners could extend that lead to seven after their midweek fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Even if the lead increases, Pep Guardiola’s side will still have a game in hand, despite being seven points behind. The Cityzens remain focused on maintaining pressure on the leaders by securing another three points in the Premier League.

If they can continue their recent run of form, City have a realistic chance of securing four titles this season. Amid rumors that this may be Guardiola’s final campaign at the club, the team are expected to show immense determination throughout the remainder of the season.

Newcastle travel to Manchester following a midweek Champions League playoff in Azerbaijan against FK Qarabag. The extensive travel required for that fixture could raise concerns about player fatigue.

However, manager Eddie Howe must motivate his squad to improve their domestic form. The Magpies currently sit 10th in the standings and are losing ground in the race for European qualification.

Probable lineups for Manchester City vs Newcastle United

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri, Silva, Rodri, O’Reilly, Foden, Semenyo, Haaland

Newcastle expected lineup: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Willock, Tonali, Ramsey, Barnes, Gordon, Wissa

Maintaining focus on the title race

After their 2-0 defeat in the Manchester derby and an unexpected Champions League loss to Bodo/Glimt, City’s performance has been almost flawless. The Cityzens have gone on a seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions, having won their last four matches.

The hosts have been particularly dominant at the Etihad Stadium, where they are undefeated in their last 12 league games. In fact, no visiting team has secured a victory at City's home ground since Tottenham Hotspur on Matchday 2 of the season.

Newcastle’s struggles on the road are well documented, as they’ve won only three of their 13 away league games. The Magpies lost six of those fixtures and were on a four-game winless run in the Premier League before beating Spurs away.

Historically, the Etihad has been a difficult venue for the visitors, who have lost their last 12 meetings there. Furthermore, their record of just two wins in their last seven games, not including midweek European results, suggests a difficult challenge ahead.

Manchester City vs Newcastle Betting Tip 1: Handicap - Manchester City to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 2.08 on Betway

Shutting out the Magpies

Unsurprisingly, Man City are the most offensive team in the division, scoring 54 goals in 26 league matches. They average 2.46 goals per game at the Etihad. Moreover, they are supported by a defence that has conceded only eight goals in 13 home league fixtures this season.

This presents a major obstacle for Newcastle, who have failed to find the back of the net in 46% of their away league matches this season. With 13 goals in 13 away dates, only Nottingham Forest, Sunderland, and Wolves have recorded fewer league goals on the road than Newcastle.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in 54% of their home games, with both teams scoring in only 38% of those matches. Historical data supports this trend, as Manchester City have prevented Newcastle from scoring in two of their last four meetings. Additionally, the visitors have failed to find the net in seven of their last eight visits to the Etihad, a pattern that is likely to continue this weekend.

Manchester City vs Newcastle Betting Tip 2: BTTS - No at odds of 2.29 on Betway

The impact of Antoine Semenyo

When Antoine Semenyo joined Man City from Bournemouth in January, Erling Haaland expected that the Ghanaian would be a prolific scorer. Semenyo met his expectations, making an immediate impact since arriving.

In just five Premier League appearances for the club, Semenyo has already recorded three goals and an assist. His recent form is strong, with three goals in his last five starts across all competitions.

The Ghanaian also has a successful record against Newcastle, with four goal involvements across eight matches. He is expected to be a key figure in Saturday’s match as Manchester City continue their pursuit of the league title.

Manchester City vs Newcastle Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Antoine Semenyo at odds of 2.10 on Betway

+