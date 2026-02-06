Liverpool vs Manchester City predictions: Giants to share the spoils

Our betting expert expects a draw at Anfield, as Liverpool and City prove too evenly matched to separate.

Best bets for Liverpool vs Manchester City

Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.37 on Betway

Second half with the most goals at odds of 2.00 on Betway

Hugo Ekitike to score or assist at odds of 1.83 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Liverpool 2-2 Man City

Goalscorers Prediction - Liverpool: Hugo Ekitike, Mo Salah - Man City: Erling Haaland x2

Liverpool responded to their surprise defeat to Bournemouth in the best way possible. Arne Slot’s men netted six goals against Qarabag in the Champions League before defeating Newcastle United 4-1. The Reds have lost just one of their last 16 across all competitions ahead of this weekend’s clash.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have been very inconsistent in form lately, recording some very both excellent and terrible results. Defeats to Manchester United and Bodo/Glimt rocked them, and they lost a 2-0 lead last weekend to draw with Tottenham Hotspur. However, they did beat Newcastle United 3-1 on Wednesday night to secure their spot in the Carabao Cup final.

Probable lineups for Liverpool vs Manchester City

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Szoboszlai, van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike

Man City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Nunes, Guehi, Dias, Ait-Nouri, Rodri, Cherki, Reijnders, Foden, Semenyo, Haaland

Strong attacks and suspect backlines

Liverpool host Manchester City on Sunday as they aim to extend their five-game unbeaten run against the Cityzens at home. While the Reds have lost only one of their last 11 in the Premier League, six of those resulted in draws. However, Arne Slot’s team are prolific scorers, having netted 26 times across their last six matches.

The hosts won’t be at full strength, with the likes of Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley, and Jeremie Frimpong among those injured. City also have injury concerns, as Josko Gvardiol, John Stones, Jeremy Doku and potentially Bernardo Silva, and Savinho may not play. Even with all of the absentees for both sides, there’s a wealth of quality players for the managers to choose from.

It’s why we’re backing goals, even if the teams can’t be separated over 90 minutes. Pep Guardiola’s side have conceded eight goals in their last six matches. Meanwhile, Liverpool have recorded 33 across 24 league matches. With the sheer amount of attacking talent available, this match is likely to feature plenty of goals.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Bet 1: Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.37 on Betway

Second-half fireworks expected

Throughout the 2025/26 season, a clear trend has developed in Liverpool's performances. Their matches tend to become much more open during the second half, leading to a higher volume of goals at both ends of the pitch.

The Reds have been significantly more productive after the interval, scoring 13 of their 26 total goals during the second half. Defensively, a similar pattern exists, as they have conceded 12 of their 21 total goals after the break.

Man City have shown similar vulnerabilities during the later stages of their games. Pep Guardiola’s side have conceded 17 goals in total this season, six of which came in the first half and 11 in the second. This means they allow nearly three times as many goals after the break. Both managers are likely aware of these statistics ahead of this encounter.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Bet 2: Second half with the most goals at odds of 2.00 on Betway

Liverpool’s primary threat

After his brace against Newcastle, Hugo Ekitike is just one goal or assist away from reaching 20 goal contributions for Liverpool. Despite his side’s broader challenges, his debut campaign in England has been a clear success. Having already reached double-figure goals in the Premier League, he will be eager to add to his tally.

Erling Haaland is considered the bookies’ most likely goalscorer, and with the Anfield crowd behind him, we’re backing the Frenchman. Ekitike has recorded eight G/A in his last eight league matches, and is undoubtedly the hosts’ biggest threat. Guardiola will be very wary of the problems that he could pose for his backline.

Of the 10 goals that the Reds scored against Qarabag and the Magpies, the 23-year-old was directly involved in four of them. Liverpool are aware that victory would reduce the gap between the sides to five points, so they will be motivated.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Bet 3: Hugo Ekitike to score or assist at odds of 1.83 on Betway

