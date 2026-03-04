Bayern Munich vs Gladbach predictions: Hosts to win but no clean sheet

Bayern’s thrilling win over Dortmund leaves them 11 points clear on top of the Bundesliga. Meanwhile, Gladbach sit five points above the drop zone.

Score prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Goalscorers prediction: Bayern Munich: Kane x2, Diaz – Borussia Monchengladbach: Tabakovic

Bayern Munich are back on home soil on Friday night as Vincent Kompany’s Die Roten host Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bayern are flying after the disappointment of their home loss to Augsburg and the draw at Hamburg. Since dropping five points in those January games, Bayern have won their last four matches, scoring 14 goals in the process.

Their head-to-head record with Friday’s opponents, Gladbach, has been impressive in recent seasons. They’ve won their last five competitive meetings with Gladbach. Also, they’ve kept clean sheets in their last three match-ups.

Meanwhile, Gladbach remain nervously close to the Bundesliga relegation zone. Despite their 1-0 home win over Union Berlin last weekend, they remain just five points above the bottom two. They’ve also won just two of their last 11 Bundesliga matches.

The visitors travel to the Allianz Arena without the suspended midfielder, Yannik Engelhardt, who has been a virtual ever-present in 25/26. Meanwhile, defender Kota Takai also faces a late fitness test.

Probable lineups for Bayern Munich vs Gladbach

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Neuer, Laimer, Tah, Stanisic, Upamecano, Pavlovic, Kimmich, Olise, Diaz, Musiala, Kane

Borussia Monchengladbach expected lineup: Nicolas, Takai, Diks, Elvedi, Castrop, Scally, Sander, Stöger, Honorat, Mohya, Tabakovic

Home win but no clean sheet for Kompany’s men

Bayern average 2.58 points per game at the Allianz Arena. Gladbach average only one point per game on the road, having won only 25% of their away matches. That’s well below the Bundesliga average of 30%.

After morale-boosting wins over Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern are in excellent form. Although Gladbach will be buoyed by their hard-fought home win over Union Berlin, their last away win was on December 5.

While Bayern are expected to win comfortably, there’s a strong likelihood of Gladbach getting on the scoresheet. Bayern have conceded in eight of their last nine home games in the Bundesliga. Both Teams to Score (Yes) bets have landed in 67% of Bayern’s home fixtures.

Backing Kompany’s side to win without a clean sheet carries a probability of only 45.45%. This makes it the top value bet from our trio of Bayern Munich vs Gladbach predictions.

Bayern Munich vs Gladbach Bet 1: Bayern to win and Both teams to score (Yes) at odds of 2.20 with Betway

Kane’s blistering scoring form to continue

Harry Kane has scored 30 goals in 24 Bundesliga appearances this season. His output is quite remarkable, averaging 1.62 goals contributions per game this season. He’s also in the 99th percentile in the Bundesliga for goals per 90, averaging 1.33 goals.

That figure has been rising steadily since the turn of the New Year. Since January, Kane has scored two or more goals in five of nine league matches. That’s a strike rate of 55.56% to score a brace every game.

We can back Kane to do so on Friday night at a probability of only 40%. Based on his short-term form in 2026, there is some serious value in this bet. This is the most prolific season of Kane’s career to date, with the 32-year-old seemingly getting better with age.

Bayern Munich vs Gladbach Bet 2: Harry Kane to score 2+ goals at odds of 2.50 with Betway

Backing an electric first half full of goals

Half of Bayern’s home matches this season have featured three or more first-half goals. 52% of their total home goals scored have also arrived inside the opening 45 minutes. Their most prolific period in matches is between the 16th and 30th minutes, when they’ve scored 13 of their 48 home goals.

Just 17% of Gladbach’s away games have seen Over 2.5 Goals bets land in the first period. However, they have shipped 56% of their away goals conceded inside the first 45 minutes of games.

We expect Bayern to be the dominant force and to play on the front foot, as usual. Therefore, we’ll prioritise Bayern’s goal data over Gladbach’s in this market. Backing three or more first-half goals at a probability of only 33.33% looks like a reasonable play.

Bayern Munich vs Gladbach Bet 3: Over 2.5 goals (1st half) at odds of 3.00 with Betway

