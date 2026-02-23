Atalanta vs Borussia Dortmund predictions: Defending the lead

Our betting expert expects the hosts to bounce back from the first-leg defeat, especially at home. However, the visitors are still likely to qualify.

Best bets for Atalanta vs Borussia Dortmund

Double chance - Atalanta/ Draw at odds of 1.43 on Betway

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.59 on Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Serhou Guirassey at odds of 2.45 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Atalanta enter the second leg of their Champions League play-off with a significant challenge as they host Borussia Dortmund at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo. The home side will be encouraged by their Serie A form, specifically their impressive victory over the current league champions, Napoli.

Raffaele Palladino’s team was likely disappointed to leave Germany without a better result. The Italian side controlled more of the ball and recorded three shots on target compared to Dortmund’s two. They will hope to improve in the final third and actually put the ball in the back of the net on Wednesday evening.

To progress or reach extra time, the hosts must score at least twice while maintaining a clean sheet. While this is a difficult task, they can take hope from the fact that Dortmund lost their two previous UCL fixtures by a 2-0 scoreline.

Dortmund simply need to avoid defeat or prevent the hosts from scoring more than once to guarantee their passage to the last 16. BVB recently recorded a 2-2 draw away against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. This is a result that may have been influenced by their upcoming trip to Italy. Niko Kovac’s men may need to overcome the fact that they have struggled to defeat Italian opponents throughout this season’s UCL campaign.

Probable lineups for Atalanta vs Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta expected lineup: Carnesecchi, Kossounou, Djimsiti, Kolasinac, Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Bernasconi, Pasalic, Zalewski, Scamacca

Borussia Dortmund expected lineup: Kobel, Reggiani, Anton, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Bellingham, Nmecha, Svensson, Beier, Brandt, Guirassey

Evaluating recent continental and domestic form

Atalanta have had an inconsistent Champions League campaign, recording four wins and four draws across their nine fixtures. They’ve lost the last three consecutive UCL matches. Meanwhile, only two of their four victories have occurred at their home stadium, which may concern the home support.

However, they’ve won four of their last five outings. Dortmund’s victory last week was a rare success in their recent European outings. It marked one of only a few wins in their last four matches in this competition. Conversely, their overall form is strong, as Kovac’s team have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, remaining unbeaten in that run.

As a result, separating these sides on this occasion is difficult, especially since the visitors have managed only one away win in four UCL away games. Notably, Dortmund have won two of the last three head-to-heads, but the only meeting in Italy ended in a draw.

Statistical trends suggest goals

The German side have been the more productive offensive team of the two, scoring 21 goals in the Champions League this term. This total ranks them seventh across the 32 teams that initially started the competition, with an average of 2.34 goals per game.

Atalanta will be encouraged by the fact that their visitors conceded 17 goals in nine UCL matches this term, at an average of 1.89 goals per game. The visitors only kept two clean sheets throughout the campaign.

In contrast, Palladino’s squad have struggled to score consistently in this competition, finding the net only 10 times in nine matches while conceding 12. Each of Atalanta’s last two home games across all competitions produced goals at both ends.

It’s also worth noting that two of the last three head-to-heads saw both teams get onto the scoresheet, suggesting a similar outcome on Wednesday.

Guirassy’s impact on the Dortmund attack

Serhou Guirassy is expected to be the central figure in Dortmund’s offensive strategy. He is the club’s leading scorer in the Champions League this season, with four goals, and has provided three assists in his nine appearances. The Guinea forward has returned excellent numbers, which is why he’s a primary candidate to score in this fixture.

Although the 29-year-old forward did not score against Leipzig over the weekend, his recent overall record is excellent, with six goals in his last five appearances across all competitions. That run includes a pair of braces, as well as a goal and an assist in the first leg against Atalanta.

Having contributed directly to both goals in the 2-0 first-leg victory, Guirassy remains a major threat. As Atalanta push forward to overturn the aggregate deficit, he will likely find significant space to exploit in the final third.

