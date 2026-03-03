Aston Villa vs Chelsea predictions: Goals on the cards

Our betting expert expects a tight affair at Villa Park, with neither team able to pick up three points.

Best bets for Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Aston Villa and Chelsea to draw at odds of 3.60 on Betway

Both teams to score at odds of 1.57 on Betway

Joao Pedro as anytime goalscorer at odds of 3.00 on Betway

Want to learn about more opportunities? Discover all you need to know about the YesPlay sign up bonus.

Not yet a member of YesPlay? Check out our in-depth YesPlay registration guide.

Discover the best welcome bonuses available in South Africa.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Aston Villa 1-1 Chelsea

Goalscorers prediction - Aston Villa: Morgan Rogers - Chelsea: Joao Pedro

Aston Villa enjoyed a strong season overall. However, their recent downturn in form is concerning. Unai Emery’s side have only won one of their last six across all competitions and were recently leapfrogged by Manchester United. Their most recent loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers added to the growing concerns.

Chelsea have struggled for consistency as well. They suffered another loss to Arsenal on Sunday evening. Also, they have recently dropped points against Burnley and Leeds United. The Blues have kept just one clean sheet in their last nine matches going into this one. Villa have also had their number, beating the Blues in their previous two meetings.

Probable lineups for Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Aston Villa expected lineup: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen, Luiz, Onana, Buendia, Rogers, Sancho, Abraham

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Fofana, Hato, Caicedo, Santos, Palmer, Fernandez, Garnacho, Pedro

Villa and Chelsea brace for a tight battle

Neither Aston Villa nor Chelsea are in top form heading into this clash. Villa have home advantage but are struggling for consistency. Meanwhile, the Blues have dropped plenty of points lately — even if outright losses have been rare. We expect a tight affair at Villa Park.

Two of the Villans’ biggest misses have been Youri Tielemans and John McGinn. Neither will be around to face Liam Rosenior’s side. Harvey Elliot, Andres Garcia and long-term absentee Boubacar Kamara will also be out. As for Chelsea, they have Wesley Fofana back from suspension, but Pedro Neto will miss out after his red card over the weekend.

Elsewhere, Estevao and Bynoe-Gittens remain sidelined, while Marc Cucurella is a doubt. Both sides have some big absentees, which could increase the likelihood of a stalemate. We expect them to be difficult to separate on Wednesday night.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Bet 1: Aston Villa and Chelsea to draw at odds of 3.60 on Betway

Open play at Villa Park

Chelsea head to Villa confident of finding a way past Emery’s defence, but they are also wary of their own shortcomings. The hosts have kept just four clean sheets since December began. Meanwhile, the Blues only failed to score twice in that same timeframe. Scoring hasn’t been a problem for the visitors, but preventing goals has.

Rosenior has seen his side pick up just one clean sheet in nine games across all competitions. Only one Premier League side has been involved in more games where both teams have scored. BTTS has played out in 71% of their away games this season.

While a close contest is expected, it should still be entertaining. We’re tipping goals for both sides, but neither is likely to claim all three points.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.57 on Betway

Another Brazilian goal for the Blues

Joao Pedro heads to Birmingham in a brilliant run of form. He may not have found the net against Arsenal, but he has scored five goals in seven league games. The Brazilian also has 22 direct goal contributions in 2025/26. He’ll be aiming for his 19th in the PL this week.

Cole Palmer is seen as the most likely goalscorer by the bookies, but it’s Pedro who has form on his side. The Blues need some big performances if they’re to close the gap on the top four, and their number 20 will be key. He was on the scoresheet the last time these two met. We’re backing him to cause problems for the Villans once more.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Bet 3: Joao Pedro as anytime goalscorer at odds of 3.00 on Betway

+