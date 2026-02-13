Arsenal vs Wigan predictions: Gulf in class expected to show

Our betting expert expects Arsenal to dominate Wigan at home and secure their spot in the next round of the FA Cup.

Best bets for Arsenal vs Wigan

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Arsenal 5-0 Wigan

Arsenal are enjoying an incredible season and have a realistic chance at securing four trophies. They’re already set to play in the League Cup final against Manchester City, a team that is also challenging them closely for the league title.

The Gunners held a three-point lead over City before their Thursday night fixture against Brentford. Mikel Arteta’s men could very well enter this weekend’s cup clash with a six-point buffer over Pep Guardiola’s side.

For now, the North London club must focus on the FA Cup, as they host Wigan Athletic on Sunday. Considering that the visitors are in League One, Arsenal are expected to progress to the next round with relative ease.

The Latics have been through a poor patch of form, which prompted the board to take drastic action. The club dismissed Ryan Lowe, just hours after their 6-1 defeat to Peterborough. Glenn Whelan and Graham Barrow took over as interim managers during the week, resulting in a 2-1 home defeat to Reading.

Reports suggest that Gary Caldwell is the leading candidate to become the permanent manager at Wigan. However, even if he is appointed, it may not be in time for this Sunday’s visit to the Emirates Stadium.

Probable lineups for Arsenal vs Wigan

Arsenal expected lineup: Kepa, White, Mosquera, Hincapie, Calafiori, Norgaard, Eze, Rice, Madueke, Martinelli, Jesus

Wigan expected lineup: Tickle, Aimson, Kerr, Fox, Hunt, Weir, Smith, Murray, Bettoni, Wright, Saydee

Dominance expected at the Emirates

Since suffering their first home defeat of this campaign to Manchester United at the end of January, Arsenal have performed flawlessly. They’ve recorded four consecutive victories across all competitions. Remarkably, the Gunners have lost only three times as of mid-February.

In contrast, the visitors are struggling significantly, having lost their last four matches. This is part of a broader winless streak spanning six games. Furthermore, Wigan have managed only two victories in 16 away matches in League One this season.

Facing the Premier League leaders is a difficult task, especially since Arsenal won the most recent meeting between these clubs in this competition. In that match, Mikel Arteta served as the team captain. The Gunners secured a draw and eventually won on penalties before going on to win the FA Cup title.

The hosts won the last three consecutive meetings, while Wigan’s last triumph against Arsenal came in 2012. However, that win came during a period when they were still competing in the Premier League. Even if Arteta chooses to rotate his squad, the visitors face a very difficult challenge on Sunday.

Arsenal vs Wigan Betting Tip 1: Handicap -2 - Arsenal to win with a -2 handicap at odds of 1.55 on Betway

Exploiting defensive vulnerabilities

While some analysts have questioned Arsenal’s scoring efficiency, only Manchester City have scored more goals in the league this season. They’re extremely effective during setpieces, particularly corners, which they often use to break down defences at the Emirates.

If Wigan plan to adopt that tactic, they will likely face constant pressure from Arsenal's attack. Consequently, this match could feature plenty of goals, even with a rotated starting lineup. The Gunners scored 13 goals in their most recent five matches, an average of 2.6 goals per game.

Meanwhile, Wigan’s defensive record is a major concern, as they have conceded 30 goals in 16 away matches in League One. Their average of 1.8 goals conceded per game is one of the worst in their division, surpassed only by Leyton Orient.

Three of the last five head-to-heads saw more than two goals on the day. Arsenal scored exactly four goals in two of those meetings, indicating that a similar result is possible this weekend.

Arsenal vs Wigan Betting Tip 2: Overs/ unders - Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.62 on Betway

The focus on Gabriel Jesus

Arteta is likely to rotate his squad, considering their busy upcoming schedule across four different competitions. As a result, Gabriel Jesus is likely to start as the primary forward on Sunday.

The Brazilian has performed well since returning from injury, with some observers noting he appears even more effective than before his absence. Jesus recently netted a brace against Inter Milan in the Champions League. As a result, he’s now scored three goals in his last five appearances.

His technical skills and agility will likely pose a significant threat to Wigan’s defence. Jesus is expected to be a key contributor as Arsenal seek to secure their place in the next round of the FA Cup.

Arsenal vs Wigan Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Gabriel Jesus at odds of 1.71 on Betway

