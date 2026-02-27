Arsenal vs Chelsea predictions: Gunners to build on derby triumph

Our betting expert expects a cracking London derby this weekend. Arsenal should kick on from last week’s victory against Spurs with a win here.

Best bets for Arsenal vs Chelsea

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea

Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea Goalscorers prediction: Arsenal: Viktor Gyokeres, Bukayo Saka; Chelsea: Joao Pedro

After surrendering a 2-0 lead away to Wolves last week and reducing their lead to two points, Arsenal’s prospects looked bleak. Fast forward a week, and the positive energy around the club is back. The Gunners put in a wonderful performance in the North London derby last weekend, thrashing Tottenham 4-1.

Unfortunately for Mikel Arteta’s men, they play after Manchester City this weekend. This means City are likely to have reduced the five-point gap to two before Arsenal even take to the pitch. This could be the boost Arsenal need to finally clinch the Premier League title.

Arteta’s men must gear up for another tough London derby, hosting Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium. Fans around the world will be asking for more of the same from last week. Meanwhile, this Blues team have improved significantly under their new manager.

Liam Rosenior has done a wonderful job at the helm since taking over in January. That said, Chelsea have faltered recently, dropping points much like the Gunners did against Wolves. The Blues surrendered a lead to Burnley last weekend, with the game ending 1-1. That result has put their Champions League ambitions in jeopardy.

Probable lineups for Arsenal vs Chelsea

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Magalhaes, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Eze, Rice, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, James, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Gusto, Caicedo, Santos, Palmer, Fernandez, Neto, Pedro

History tells a story

Despite notching up some ‘poor’ results in recent weeks, Arsenal remain unbeaten in their last eight games in a row in all competitions. The Gunners are on a five-game undefeated run in the Premier League. They’ve only lost three league matches all season — and just once at the Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea are on a similar run; they’re unbeaten across their last six league outings. However, home stalemates with Leeds and Burnley could be a concern for their travelling supporters. None of the Blues’ away victories this season came against teams that are above them in the table ahead of this weekend.

The West Londoners have struggled against the Gunners in recent history. Arteta’s men are unbeaten against these opponents across the last 10 head-to-heads, winning seven of them. Arsenal have won both legs of the League Cup semi-finals recently, so you’d expect them to walk away with three points on Sunday.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Betting Tip 1: 1x2- Arsenal at odds of 1.61 on Betway

Attacking firepower on display

Arsenal and City are level in terms of goals scored this season, with 56. Chelsea are next in the line, with 48 goals in 27 games. Interestingly, the Blues have scored more goals on the road (25) than at Stamford Bridge (23).

That should give travelling fans confidence. Despite the Gunners boasting the best defence in the league, the visitors are good enough to score here. The Blues have scored in each of their last dozen matches and notched 16 goals across their previous eight league outings.

Chelsea have seen 69% of their away dates in the league produce goals for both teams. Meanwhile, that stat goes down to 49% for Arsenal’s home fixtures. However, three of the last five matches for both teams have featured goals at both ends.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.75 on Betway

Gyokeres to silence the critics

Viktor Gyokeres was once labelled a failed Arsenal signing by some pundits. However, as of February 2026, he tops all Premier League players in goals across competitions this year. He’ll be eager to continue that form this weekend.

Gyokeres scored a brace last week in the North London derby, but it was his movement and link-up play that stood out. He’s now registered 10 Premier League goals in 26 appearances for the club. The forward is only three goals away from being the most prolific striker under Arteta.

Viktor appears to be peaking at a crucial moment for the Gunners. With seven goals in his most recent 10 appearances, he is the man to back this weekend. Also, he found the net in the League Cup semi-final against Chelsea, making him a strong pick this weekend.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Viktor Gyokeres at odds of 2.32 on Betway

