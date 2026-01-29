Al Hilal Omdurman vs Mamelodi Sundowns predictions: Unbeaten streak at risk

Our betting expert expects another tough encounter between these teams, with the visitors likely to ultimately edge it and walk away with the win.

Best bets for Al Hilal Omdurman vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Draw no bet - Mamelodi Sundowns at odds of 1.51 on Betway

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.78 on Betway

Winning margin - Mamelodi Sundowns to win by one goal at odds of 3.85 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Al Hilal Omdurman 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns

Al Hilal Omdurman 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns Goalscorers prediction: Al Hilal Omdurman: Abdelrazig Omer; Mamelodi Sundowns: Arthur Sales, Teboho Mokoena

Sudanese outfit Al Hilal Omdurman are currently competing in the Rwanda Premier League due to the ongoing civil war in their country. The club have been dominating the Rwandan league and are currently top of the division. The Blue Wave currently have a one-point advantage, but have two games in hand over their nearest opponents.

Laurentiu Reghecampf’s men performed exceptionally well domestically, winning 11 of their 15 league games. With an impressive win rate of 73%, it’s no wonder they are heavy favourites to qualify from their CAF Champions League group.

The hosts are currently unbeaten in the competition, along with their next opponents, Mamelodi Sundowns. During their meeting in South Africa last week, Al Hilal SC demonstrated their resilience and defensive strength.

The visitors will approach this fixture with caution, as Al Hilal managed to equalise the score in their game last week in Pretoria. Miguel Cardoso’s side initially recovered from an early deficit to take the lead thanks to a goal from Teboho Mokoena.

However, the Sudanese club side secured a draw, ensuring the return fixture remains highly competitive. After three games played in the CAF Champions League, both teams remain unbeaten, and this match will test which side can maintain that record.

Probable lineups for Al Hilal Omdurman vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Al Hilal Omdurman expected lineup: Ouedraogo, Ebuela, Ahmed, Karshom, Luzolo, Alhassan, Omer, Khidir, Girumugisha, Coulibaly, Abdelrahman

Mamelodi Sundowns expected lineup: William, Mudau, Kekana, Cupido, Sibiya, Mokoena, Sales, Allende Bravo, Santos, Matthews, Mothiba

Backing the H2H record

Al Hilal Omdurman are favourites to win this game as they’re playing at home. However, Sundowns are an experienced outfit, with a strong away record. The Brazilians are on a 12-game unbeaten run within regulation time.

They consolidated top spot in the Betway Premiership with a midweek victory against Sekhukhune United. That should provide confidence as they prepare to face a side that’s level on points with them in Group C.

Both teams enter this match seeking a victory after recording two consecutive draws. However, Masandawana have previously enjoyed success against these opponents, winning five of the last eight head-to-heads. Meanwhile, the hosts’ only win against Sundowns came in 2008.

Undeniable attacking threat

Both teams have similar goalscoring records in the competition, each having scored five goals in three matches. Defensively, Al Hilal has conceded four goals, while Sundowns have allowed three. Prior to their first meeting with Sundowns, the Blue Wave had kept six consecutive clean sheets.

However, there is a clear gulf in class between the Rwandan Premier League and the current South African champions. Downs will more than likely create enough chances against this side, having recorded five shots on target and four major scoring chances last week.

Nevertheless, the hosts have scored in each of their last 16 outings dating back to November last year. Moreover, they have recorded 19 goals in their last five outings and seen both teams score in each of their CAF CL matches.

It’s worth noting that three of the last five head-to-heads produced goals at both ends, a likely scenario for this reverse fixture.

A tightly contested finish

Just like last week in Pretoria, this encounter is expected to be decided by a very narrow margin. The previous two head-to-heads resulted in draws, highlighting how evenly matched they are.

However, two of Sundowns’ last three victories against these opponents arrived by a one-goal margin. Furthermore, the hosts’ two most recent defeats, which occurred in December last year, also came by one-goal margins.

Given the current form of both squads, if there’s to be a winner here, it will likely be the South African side by a single goal.

+