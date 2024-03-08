Supersport United vs Amazulu Predictions: Supersport to shake off poor continental form

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for the PSL match between Supersport United and Amazulu.

Supersport United’s CAF Confederations Cup campaign ended miserably with a fourth defeat in six outings last Sunday evening.

Matsatsantsa finished bottom of their group and only registered one victory in the competition. They will be happy to resume domestic action as they try to finish in the top three again.

Supersport United vs Amazulu Betting Tips

Win margin - Supersport United to win by one goal @ 2.40 with Betfred

Halftime/Fulltime result - Draw/Supersport United @ 3.40 with Betfred

Winner & both teams to score - Supersport United & Yes @ 3.80 with Betfred

All odds are courtesy of Betfred, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Gavin Hunt’s troops are yet to win a PSL game in 2024, which is concerning considering they’re fourth and a point ahead of Orlando Pirates and the chasing pack.

However, they are in with a decent chance of finishing in the top three, especially since they’re level with Cape Town City and Stellenbosch who are sat in third and second respectively.

They entertain a struggling Amazulu side at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday evening with the hope of keeping close quarters with those above them.

Usuthu have had a mixed start to 2024 but they have qualified for the next round of the Nedbank Cup, a possible avenue for silverware for them this season.

Eight points separate them from a top-three place but considering the form they’ve been in all season, achieving that goal is highly unlikely.

A close encounter

Seeing as goals in the DSTV Premiership are hard to come by, most fixtures are low-scoring affairs.

Supersport United have won nine of their 18 PSL games this term, six of them have been by a single goal.

Amazulu’s league results have followed a similar pattern as three of their six losses this season have been by one goal.

With both sides drawing their previous PSL matches 1-1, it might be a close encounter in Pretoria on Saturday.

Supersport United vs Amazulu Betting Tip 1: Win margin - Supersport United to win by one goal @ 2.40 with Betfred

Usuthu’s late collapse trend

Halftime draws are quite prominent in the domestic league. Hunt’s side were level after 45 minutes in 67% of all their PSL games this season.

Amazulu’s number is slightly less at 53% but with both sides being deadlocked at halftime in over half of their fixtures, it’s a possible outcome at the weekend.

Having said that, the hosts tend to come out of their shells during the second period, netting seven of their 11 goals at home after the break (64%).

While they’ve scored at least once in their last five league fixtures, Matsatsantsa have shipped at least one goal in 12 consecutive PSL games.

The Pretoria outfit will be buoyed knowing that the men from Durban have conceded 10 of their 13 goals (77%) on the road after the restart, opening the door for a late win.

Supersport United vs Amazulu Betting Tip 2: Halftime/Fulltime result - Draw/Supersport United @ 3.40 with Betfred

61% of Supersport United’s league games have ended with both sides bulging the net. They’ve allowed the opposition to score in 62% of their home fixtures this term.

The hosts haven’t had a clean sheet since September last year and are prone to leaking goals.

Amazulu boss Pablo Franco Martin will use the fact that 50% of his side’s away dates have resulted in goals from either end as motivation to breach Hunt’s defence.

Even with a Superport victory, Amazulu are bound to get some joy on Saturday.