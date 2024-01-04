Bet on AFCON 2024 with Supabets - Our Guide for the Bettors

Find out how sports fans are betting on AFCON with Supabets. Join Supabets to bet on your favourite AFCON teams and players.

You can access many betting options for the AFCON matches on Supabets if you sign up today. In this concise guide, you'll learn all you need to know on how to bet on the AFCON with Supabets:

AFCON 2024 Betting Offers with Supabets

If you sign up with the Supabets promo code you can claim some of the bonus offers. Here are a few bonuses you can use for AFCON betting.

Sports Welcome Bonus

If you sign up with Supabets today, you'll qualify for their R50 free bet. You don't need to deposit to receive this bonus and you can use it on AFCON matches.

Welcome Bundle

You will receive a three-deposit bonus from Supabets in addition to the free bet. The bookmaker will only give you a maximum of R5,000 on your first three deposits:

100% deposit bonus up to R2,000

50% second deposit bonus up to R1,000

100% third deposit bonus up to R2,000.

Multibet Bonus

Existing customers on Supabets will also get a multibet bonus when they include many selections on their betslip. You can make between 2 to 50 selections to get up to a 125% multi-bet bonus in South Africa.

Losing Leg Refund

If you lose only one selection in your multi-bet, you will be eligible for a refund. Supabets will give you up to a 1,000% refund if you make multi-bets between 5 to 31 selections.

So, if only one game cuts, you get your money back.

Supabets Odds for the AFCON

Odds for the AFCON aren't available yet. As soon as they will be out, we will update this section with the latest AFCON odds!

AFCON 2024 Betting Tips with Supabets

Before you go ahead to make your predictions, you will find these tips very helpful in AFCON betting:

Get to Know the Players

It's important you look at the line-ups before the match kicks off. It's easy to determine which team is stronger with this knowledge.

A team with high scorers or a potent defence stands a better chance of winning the match. Knowing the lineups beforehand will also help you identify who will miss the game.

Check Previous Matches

Another useful tip for betting on AFCON matches is to check the team’s performance. If the team won five straight matches they have a good chance of winning the next one.

However, if they have been losing, they would lack drive.

Bet on Live Matches

Another thing you need to know about the AFCON events is that they cover live betting. You can place bets on your favourite team or players live instead of betting on the pre-match events.

You can keep track of what's happening on the field while you bet live. Also, you can place well-informed bets on these games if things take an unexpected turn.

Consider the Home Advantage

The team playing in its field will likely have an upper hand in the competition. Knowledgeable bettors are aware of home advantage and how it can improve the home team's chances of winning.

Their chances of winning the match are higher because they are playing in familiar territory and will probably receive more support from close friends and family.

How to Place a Bet on AFCON with Supabets?

You can place bets on AFCON matches if you follow this simple guide:

Go to the Supabets platform: Enter the online bookmaker's website address on your browser to begin placing your bet. Create your account or log in: You can sign up for a new betting account if you don't have one. Make your first deposit: You'll need to fund your Supabets account to place any AFCON bet. However, if you're new to the site you can use the R50 free bet without making a deposit. Visit the sports section: You can go to the sports section to find the upcoming AFCON games. However, if you want to bet live, you can click on the in-play section on the homepage. Make your selections: You can make single bets or multiple bets on AFCON matches. You can add more than 30 selections on your betslip. You'll get to choose from a number of betting markets for each match. Make your bet: After making your selections, you need to enter the minimum wager amount to submit the bet slip. Submit and wait for the results: Now that you have entered your bet amount, you can submit your betslip. Then wait for the event to play out to get your winnings.

Watch AFCON 2024 Live Streaming with Supabtes

If you take part in Supabets live betting, you will get to stream the match live. The bookie offers high-quality live streams for all of the AFCON matches.

Our Review

On a final note, if you sign up with Supabets today, you can use the R50 free bet on their AFCON matches. Supabets will be featuring all the games from the first match to the finals of the African Cup of Nations.

You should join them, especially if you're looking for the best AFCON betting site with competitive odds.

Supabets vs Hollywoodbets - What to Choose for the AFCON?

Supabets gives out a free R50 bet when new players sign up with them and they can use it on AFCON matches. Even though Hollywoodbets offers a free bet as well, the Supabets offer is much better.

Supabets vs Betfred - What to Choose for the AFCON?

Another reason Supabets stands out in AFCON betting is that they offer competitive odds. Unlike the Betfred matches, the odds on Supabets are significantly higher.

AFCON 2024 with Supabes - Our FAQs

Does Supabets provide betting tips or resources for AFCON?

Yes, you can get a lot of useful betting resources on the Supabets site. They have a blog section with the latest sports reviews and even beginner guides for South African bettors.

How do Supabets odds for the AFCON differ in comparison to other operators in South Africa?

One of the distinct features that make AFCON better than other bookies is their competitive odds. They offer very high odds on this tournament.

How can I contact the Supabets customer support if I have issues with my AFCON bets?

You can contact Supabets via their live chat, phone number, or email. It's faster to contact them via live chat and phone.

Which AFCON betting markets are available on Supabets?

Yes, you'll have access to thousands of betting markets on AFCON matches. The bookie offers popular bets like match winner, double chance, over/under, handicap, and correct score, among others.