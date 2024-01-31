Strasbourg vs PSG Predictions and Betting Tips: Spoils to be shared

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for PSG’s trip to Strasbourg.

+

PSG will be kicking themselves after letting a two-goal lead slip the last time out against Brest.

Dropping two points meant that Nice clawed their deficit to just six points behind the leaders, which means there’s little room for another PSG mishap.

Strasbourg vs PSG Betting Tips

Both teams to score @ 1.72 with Supabets

Goal difference - Two goal difference @ 2.85 with Supabets

Halftime/ Full-time result - PSG/ Draw @ 15.75 with Supabets

Friday night’s clash gives PSG the chance to extend their lead from the chasing pack but Strasbourg have been improving in recent weeks so it won’t be easy.

Patrick Vieira’s men have been in decent form, losing just once in their last 10 Ligue 1 matches.

The Blue and Whites lost just two home games this season, both coming at the end of September.

Since then, they’ve been tough to break down at the Stade de la Meinau and PSG will have to be at the top of their game to walk away with three points.

Attacking riches

The embarrassment of attacking riches at PSG is no secret. They’ve already found the net 46 times in Ligue 1 this season, 10 more than the second-best scorers Monaco.

Luis Enrique’s charges average 2.42 goals per game and 2.11 when on the road. 58% of their league encounters have resulted in goals at both ends.

Even though Strasbourg aren’t as prolific, they’ve scored in each of their last eight league fixtures, averaging just over a goal per game.

63% of the Blue and White’s league games have seen them score and concede, a likely scenario on Friday night.

Strasbourg vs PSG Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score @ 1.72 with Supabets

A familiar scoreline

PSG are yet to taste defeat on the road in the league this term. If they are to overcome Strasbourg on Friday, they could do it in style.

The Parisians have won by a two-goal margin on five occasions this season with three of those being on their travels.

Both of Strasbourg’s home losses have been by a single goal but they did lose 2-0 to Nice earlier in the season away from their familiar surroundings.

If Enrique’s men click on the day, they could register another victory by a familiar scoreline.

Strasbourg vs PSG Betting Tip 2: Goal difference - Two goal difference @ 2.85 with Supabets

Weaknesses coming to the fore

While the Ligue 1 champions have been dominant all season, they let a 2-0 lead slip the last time out against Brest.

PSG have drawn two out of their last four league games, indicating some weaknesses for Vieira’s men to exploit.

The previous two meetings between these two teams at Strasbourg have resulted in draws.

The hosts will be hoping for more of the same to keep them climbing into the top half of the table.

Having surrendered the lead four times at home all season, they come back to equalise twice, not a bad percentage to showcase their resilience.

PSG have conceded equalising goals on six occasions, after taking the lead 19 times.