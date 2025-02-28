Stellenbosch vs Polokwane City Predictions and Betting Tips: Stellies expected to pull Polokwane City back

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for the PSL match between Stellenbosch and Polokwane City.

+

After a string of positive results in recent weeks, Stellenbosch will be feeling much better about their Betway Premiership ambitions.

They enter this weekend’s fixture in fifth place, only four points away from African football qualification but with two games to spare over those above them.

Steve Barker’s troops entertain Polokwane City at the Danie Craven Stadium on Friday night where a win would mean they can jump above the Limpopo side in the standings.

The visitors are only three points ahead of their hosts and played two extra games, meaning qualification for continental football is out of their hands, for now.

However, bagging three points away in Stellenbosch will help them put distance between themselves and the Winelands outfit.

Stellenbosch vs Polokwane City Betting Tips

Double chance & both teams to score - Stellenbosch/ Draw & No @ 2.00 with Betway

Winning margin - Stellenbosch to win by one goal @ 3.55 with Betway

Halftime/ fulltime - Draw/ Stellenbosch @ 4.90 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

History could count in Stellies’ favour

Stellies’ home form in the PSL has been somewhat indifferent this season as they’ve evenly split their nine fixtures between different outcomes (W3, D3, L3).

However, historically, they dominate this head-to-head record as they’ve won three of the last five meetings (L1, D1). The last three played at home, Stellenbosch have won.

Phuti Mohafe will be confident that his team can get something out of Friday night’s clash as his side have only lost two in their last 11 league games.

Both teams scoring though seems improbable as none of Rise and Shine’s away dates produced goals at either end. Additionally, the visitors blanked in their last four PSL games.

Stellenbosch vs Polokwane City Betting Tip 1: Double chance & both teams to score - Stellenbosch/ Draw & No @ 2.00 with Betway

One goal to separate them

If there is to be a winner here on Friday, the home team is likely to walk away with maximum points. They’re undefeated in three consecutive league games.

The last time out, Barker’s charges beat Magesi 2-1, a winning margin that’s been the most popular for them this term as four of their seven victories came by a single goal (57%).

Out of their three home wins, two of them had one goal separate the teams while the visitors lost two of their five defeats by a solitary goal in the league this term.

Stellenbosch vs Polokwane City Betting Tip 2: Winning margin - Stellenbosch to win by one goal @ 3.55 with Betway

Drama-filled second half

Interestingly, Stellenbosch’s fulltime record at home matches their halftime record in that they’ve split it evenly (W3, D3, L3).

However, the men from Limpopo headed into the break level on terms with their opposition in seven of their 10 road trips in the league.

Rise and Shine have been guilty of shipping goals in the second period as 88% (7) of their goal concessions on the road came after the break.

Furthermore, from Polokwane’s seven halftime draws away from home, they’ve gone on to lose three of those fixtures, making an argument for a similar outcome on Friday night.