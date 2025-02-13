Stellenbosch vs Polokwane City Predictions and Betting Tips: Knockout football to throw out another surprise

Predictions and betting tips for the Nedbank Cup last-16 tie between Stellenbosch and Polokwane City 7.20 odds on the total and both teams to score.

+

Their involvement in African competition this season has affected Stellenbosch’s domestic form, as they’re a far cry from their third-place finish last season.

After being losing finalists in the MTN 8 earlier this season, the Nedbank Cup offers Steve Barker’s men another opportunity to claim silverware this term.

Stellies will entertain Polokwane City on Thursday evening at the Danie Craven Stadium, desperate to achieve some highs this season.

However, seeing off a high-flying Rise and Shine won’t be as easy as it seems. The visitors have been the surprise package in the league this year.

They currently occupy third spot in the Betway Premiership and are on course to qualify for continental football if they can continue along the same trajectory.

The Nedbank Cup also offers Phuti Mohafe a realistic chance to bag a trophy this season, considering this competition is their last to do so.

Stellenbosch vs Polokwane City Betting Tips

Double chance & overs/ unders - Draw/ Polokwane City & under 2.5 goals @2.85 with Betway

Will there be overtime - Yes @3.20 with Betway

Total & both teams to score - Under 2.5 and Yes @7.20 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

A different prospect

Both sides enter this fixture on the back of a winless streak of two games; however, Polokwane City won three of the last five while the hosts won twice.

Barker’s men are leading the head-to-head record across all competitions, winning three of the last five meetings (L1, D1). However, the visitors are a different prospect this season.

In the PSL, Stellies are on a run of four home games without a win, all of which they’ve shipped at least one goal.

89% of Rise and Shine’s league games produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with 66% of Stellenbosch’s matches ending with the same result.

Four of the last five battles between these two ended with fewer than 2.5 goals on the day.

Stellenbosch vs Polokwane City Betting Tip 1: Double chance & overs/ unders - Draw/ Polokwane City & under 2.5 goals @ 2.85 with Betway

More than 90 minutes needed

The previous clash between Stellenbosch and Polokwane City earlier this season ended 1-1 in Limpopo.

Stellies have played 14 league matches this term, five of those ended in a draw (36%), while the visitors were deadlocked in five of their 17 games (30%).

There is a serious chance that Thursday night’s game ended all square after 90 minutes, forcing the game into additional time.

Stellenbosch vs Polokwane City Betting Tip 2: Will there be overtime - Yes @ 3.20 with Betway

Popular scorelines

Goals aren’t free-flowing between these sides, with the hosts averaging 0.86 goals per home game and the visitors achieving 0.44 goals per game on the road.

However, they are both capable of breaching each other’s defences. Both teams found the net in half of Stellenbosch’s games at home this term.

It’s worth noting that their joint-most common result in the PSL when playing at home is 1-1, accounting for 29% of their results.



Meanwhile, Rise and Shine’s most common result in the league has been 1-1 across any venue in the country.