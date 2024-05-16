Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predictions and Betting Tips: Top-of-the-table clash could result in an upset

Predictions and betting tips PSL match between Stellenbosch and Mamelodi Sundowns, including 3.10 odds on a double chance and both teams to score bet.

+

With three games left to go, Mamelodi Sundowns are on the brink of invincibility in the DSTV Premiership.

Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Over 2.5 goals @ 2.20 with Betway

Stellenbosch highest scoring half - second half @ 3.00 with Betway

Double chance & both teams to score - Stellenbosch/Draw & Yes @ 3.30 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The already-crowned champions look destined to go through an entire season unscathed in the league but not if Stellenbosch has anything to say about it.

The men from the Cape are right behind the champions in the PSL standings and need to secure their place in the CAF Champions League next season.

Only one point separates them from Orlando Pirates in third and they would have dropped down to third if it wasn’t for the Buccaneers loss to Richards Bay last week.

There’s certainly much more on the line for the hosts when they welcome Mamelodi Sundowns to the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

If there’s any side that’s capable of halting the champion's undefeated run, it’s Stellenbosch.

Two prolific teams

Stellenbosch and Sundowns make up two of the league’s three most prolific teams. The hosts scored 38 goals this term, averaging 1.50 goals per game at home.

Meanwhile, the champions notched up a half-century of goals at an average of 1.85 goals per game this season.

41% of the Brazilian’s games produced more than two goals on the day while 43% of Stellie’s matches in their backyard ended with the same result.

Three of the host’s last five fixtures saw the goal tally exceed two goals. Four of the visitor’s last seven PSL matches produced more than two strikes.

Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 1: Over 2.5 goals @ 2.20 with Betway

Second half success

If Steve Barker’s men are to get any joy out of Sundowns, it will probably be towards the latter part of the 90 minutes.

55% (21) of all their PSL goals this term have come after the break, 12 between the 61st and 75th minute.

Rhulani Mokoena’s troops are yet to concede a goal in the first half on the road in the league. The four away goals they’ve shipped, all came after the restart.

Iqram Rayners will no doubt be the host’s best chance at piercing the visitor’s defence. He’s already notched 14 goals this season, one behind Golden Boot leader Tshegofatso Mabasa.

Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 2: Stellenbosch highest scoring half - second half @ 3.00 with Betway

A shock in Stellies

Not many pundits will give Stellenbosch a chance of beating the champions but considering we’re in the back end of the season, an upset is on the cards.

Sundowns have proven beatable as they suffered defeats in the CAF Champions League.

The last three meetings in the Western Cape between these sides produced different results with a draw and a victory each for them.

Stellies are on a run of 10 unbeaten games at home. Before last week’s defeat to Swallows, the host's previous loss came against Sundowns in September.

With fatigue plaguing the visitors from competing on several fronts and with the Nedbank Cup final on the horizon, Stellenbosch could break Sundowns’ invincibility here.