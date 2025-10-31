TS Galaxy vs Stellenbosch predictions: Backing Stellies’ Galaxy record

Our betting expert predicts Stellies’ domination of this fixture will continue with a win for the away side as they climb the PSL table.

+

Best bets for TS Galaxy vs Stellenbosch

BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.17 on Betway

First goal - TS Galaxy at odds of 2.18 on Betway

1x2 - Stellenbosch at odds of 2.70 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: TS Galaxy 1-2 Stellenbosch

Goalscorers Prediction: TS Galaxy: Mahlambi, Stellenbosch: Andre De Jong, Langelihle Phili

After a steady start to their Betway Premiership campaign, TS Galaxy seem to have stuttered. The Rockets find themselves in eighth place in the league and only four points ahead of Sunday’s opponents.

Adnan Beganovic’s men are also dealing with being knocked out of the Carling Knockout Cup quarter-finals during the week. However, victory in their next league match will elevate them to be level on points with Kaizer Chiefs in fourth place.

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch had a poor start to the PSL season. The Western Cape outfit had managed just one win in their first seven matches. Since then, there has been some improvement, but they’re lingering in 13th, one point above the relegation zone.

If Stellies can pull off a win on Sunday, they will climb to within a point of the Rockets. There’s no doubt that coach Steve Barker wants to move his team away from the drop zone soon.

But the winelands outfit have been keeping up with the punches of continental football so far. They’ve officially qualified for the CAF Confederations Cup alongside Kaizer Chiefs. Stellies made the semi-finals there last season, so they will want to go one better this time around.

However, the visitors’ primary concern for this weekend will be dealing with Galaxy. With results going their way lately, it wouldn’t be surprising to see that upturn continue.

Probable lineups for TS Galaxy vs Stellenbosch

TS Galaxy expected lineup: Tape, Norman, Mahlangu, Ndamane, Sibande, Maduna, Mbunjana, Dithejane, Mvelase, Mahlambi, Zindoga

Stellenbosch expected lineup: Stephens, Moloisane, Khiba, Stanic, Manafov, Barns, Mthiyane, Phili, De Jong, Titus, Cupido

Finding rhythm on the scoring front

The home side have been one of the best in terms of their attacking returns this season. Galaxy are second in the division with 14 goals from nine games, just three behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. They’ve been averaging 1.67 goals per game when they play at home.

The Rockets have also conceded 11 times across their PSL matches. It’s an indication that they’re always susceptible to letting the opposition through. Their last five league games in a row saw them concede at least one goal.

Because Stellenbosch haven’t been as efficient in front of goal, that is excellent news for the visitors. Stellies scored just seven goals in 10 PSL games, but they seem to have found some rhythm lately.

Barker’s men scored eight goals and shipped just as many in their last three outings across all competitions. Additionally, the last five head-to-heads produced goals for both teams, suggesting the same could happen this weekend.

The Rockets are accustomed to early boosts

Beganovic’s troops have been great at striking first in the league. They’ve scored the first goal in 67% of their home PSL matches this term. The Rockets have never been on the losing end at halftime, an indication that they’re at it from the first whistle.

Stellies have seen their opponents land the first blow in 50% of their PSL matches, regardless of the venue. They should be wary of opening the door to the Rockets early in the piece on Sunday, if they want to have a chance at bagging maximum points.

The home side have opened the scoring in four of their last five outings in all competitions. Their most recent two fixtures saw them go on to lose the match, despite taking the lead.

History is against the hosts

Galaxy are entering this fixture on the back of two consecutive defeats. They’ve lost three of their last five in all competitions, a form that will worry the coach. Having won and lost an equal number of league games this season (4), losing on Sunday isn’t impossible.

Stellies have been recovering nicely, unbeaten in their previous three PSL matches. Defeat in the cup during the week ended a run of six games on the bounce without a loss (W3, D3). Barker’s men also hold a mental advantage over their hosts.

In the history of the two clubs, Galaxy have never beaten Stellenbosch. That’s 15 battles between the teams, and the Rockets have never come up with a victory, even in cup competitions.

The visitors will take heart from that, and considering their recent improvement in form, they could walk away with three points on Sunday.