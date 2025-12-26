Senegal vs DR Congo predictions: Lions to justify favourites tag

Our betting expert expects another classic African encounter. Senegal’s quality should shine through.

Best bets for Senegal vs DR Congo

BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.20 on Betway

Half-time/full-time - Senegal/Senegal at odds of 2.42 on Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Nicolas Jackson at odds of 3.20 on Betway

New to Betway and betting on AFCON 2025? Learn everything about the essential Betway sign up code to claim your welcome bonus for the tournament.

Haven't joined Betway yet? Don't miss the AFCON action! Explore our comprehensive Betway registration guide to ensure a quick sign-up, ready for the tournament.

Discover the top AFCON's odds and predictions in South Africa.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Senegal 3-1 DR Congo

Goalscorers prediction: Senegal: Nicolas Jackson, Sadio Mane; DR Congo: Cedric Bakambu

As Africa’s top-ranked team, Senegal justified their status with a clinical 3-0 win over Botswana in their opening game. The Lions of Teranga showed why they are one of the heavy favourites to lift the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Senegal absolutely dominated Botswana last time out, securing 68% possession of the ball and registering 17 attempts on goal. Head coach Pape Thiaw must have been pleased that his side did not concede a single shot on target in the entire game.

Yet, the real test in Group D comes this Saturday against a more formidable opponent in the form of DR Congo. The Leopards struggled early in their AFCON campaign, but they got over the line in a 1-0 win over Benin.

The two-time winners want to end a 52-year wait for another AFCON title. A win over the Teranga Lions would significantly boost their hopes. However, having already secured a win in the group, the outcome is unlikely to define their qualification prospects.

Probable lineups for Senegal vs DR Congo

Senegal expected lineup: Mendy, Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Jakobs, I.Gueye, P.Gueye, I. Sarr, Ndiaye, Mane, Jackson

DR Congo expected lineup: Mpasi-Nzau, Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Masuaku, Moutoussamy, Bongonda, Kayembe, Sadiki, Mbuku, Bakambu

Africa’s richest attacking gems

One of the reasons Senegal sit atop African football is their potent attacking line. Thiaw has several options up front, which translates into a prolific goal return.

Their last five outings saw them score a staggering 20 goals, averaging four goals per game. Senegal’s only shutout came in their first-ever defeat to the Selecao.

DR Congo also boast a decent attack — less prolific than Senegal’s, but still enough to trouble the Lions of Teranga’s defence. The Leopards have scored six goals in their last five internationals. They are capable of finding the net here.

Additionally, three of the last five head-to-heads saw both teams find the back of the net, including their two most recent meetings. Their last meeting ended 3-2 to Senegal, a five-goal thriller that could be repeated here.

Senegal vs DR Congo Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.20 on Betway

Action-packed first period

The 2021 AFCON winners are on an incredible run of seven wins across their last eight games. The only blemish was that defeat to Brazil. They are in imperious form and aim to dominate DR Congo from the first whistle.

The Teranga Lions have scored at least once in the first half in six of their previous seven internationals. They tend to start fast, and their opening performance against Botswana indicates they could do the same here.

Furthermore, seven of DR Congo’s last nine AFCON goals conceded came before the half-time whistle. Thiaw’s charges are likely to take advantage of that early vulnerability. It’s also worth noting Senegal are unbeaten in their last eight head-to-heads, having won six.

Senegal vs DR Congo Betting Tip 2: Half-time/full-time - Senegal/Senegal at odds of 2.42 on Betway

Jackson steps up for Senegal

Few would have expected Nicolas Jackson to start in Senegal’s first game of the tournament. He’s largely been playing second fiddle to Harry Kane at Bayern Munich. However, he repaid his manager’s faith by delivering a brace in a man-of-the-match performance.

Jackson has already matched his goal tally from the World Cup qualifiers, where he featured in seven matches. The Chelsea-owned forward will hopefully build on that performance and become a standout in this year’s AFCON.

In the last match, only Sadio Mane (9) fired in more shots than Jackson’s seven. This highlights his ability to get into dangerous areas. Jackson also scored the equaliser when these teams last met, which makes him the perfect candidate to score on Saturday.

Senegal vs DR Congo Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Nicolas Jackson at odds of 3.20 on Betway

+