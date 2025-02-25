Sekhukhune United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predictions and Betting Tips: Sundowns to just edge this top-three clash

We share predictions and betting tips for Sekhukhune United’s PSL battle with Mamelodi Sundowns, including 4.50 odds on multiscores.

Sekhukhune United look certain to at least match last season’s fourth-place finish as they enter the week with a firm grip on third in the Betway Premiership.

Qualifying for Africa would be an amazing achievement for the Polokwane side, a feat they missed out on by a narrow five points last term.

To put distance between themselves and fourth-placed Polokwane City, Babina Noko must win their game in hand, which will increase that gap to four points.

However, they welcome Mamelodi Sundowns to the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday night, not a walk in the park for any PSL side.

They will take heart from the fact that Downs lost two away league matches this term, once to neighbours Polokwane City and then to TS Galaxy a couple of weeks ago.

The champions must win to increase their lead at the summit to 15 points and have a mental edge over Orlando Pirates in second.

The Buccaneers will be cheering the Limpopo outfit from Soweto as a loss for Masandawana means the title could be in Pirates’ hands.

Sekhukhune United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Both teams to score - Yes @ 2.15 with Betway

Winning margin - Mamelodi Sundowns to win by one goal @ 3.65 with Betway

Multiscores - 1-2, 1-3, 1-4 @ 4.50 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Recent defensive leaks

Typically, the opposition facing Sundowns is likely to leave with a blank scoresheet, but that hasn’t been the case lately.

The Brazilians conceded at least once in their last four league outings, paving the way for the hosts to capitalise on their recent defensive leaks.

Babina Noko have also upped the ante at home, scoring 15 goals in their 10 league games at an average of 1.50 goals per game.

However, they are also susceptible to attacks going the other way, conceding nine in 10, making a case for the net to bulge at both ends here.

It’s worth pointing out that three of the last five head-to-heads saw both teams score on the day.

Sekhukhune United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score - Yes @ 2.15 with Betway

Facing a much-improved side

Sundowns’ last four victories came by at least a two-goal margin. They’ve been scoring for fun, leading to them dominating the scoring charts in the division with 42 goals.

The last time they met Sekhukhune, they ran out 3-0 winners but that was in the comforts of their home in Tshwane.

Lehlohonolo Seema’s men are much improved since November last year and have only lost twice at home in 10 PSL fixtures.

Two of the last three meetings produced wins for Sundowns by a single goal, which could happen again considering four of their seven away wins this term were by that margin (57%).

Sekhukhune United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 2: Winning margin - Mamelodi Sundowns to win by one goal @ 3.65 with Betway

More firepower needed from the champions

A 2-1 scoreline historically dominated this fixture, occurring twice in the last three meetings. In Sundowns’ away PSL games this season, 22% of their results were 2-1.

11% of their away dates ended 3-1 on the road and 33% of their home games ended 4-1, including their previous result against TS Galaxy this past weekend.

Meanwhile, Sekhukhune United have succumbed to defeats by a 3-1 and 2-1 scoreline once a piece out of their 10 home games this season.

Miguel Cardoso’s men are likely to walk away with the points on Wednesday night, but with the hosts destined to score, Sundowns may have to fire home more goals.