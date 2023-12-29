Sekhukhune United vs Kaizer Chiefs Predictions and Betting Tips: The Amakhosi to end 2023 with victory

We share our predictions and betting tips for Sekhukhune United’s clash with Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday evening.

+

New to Betfred? Learn all about the Betfred promo code

Haven't joined Betfred yet? Explore our comprehensive Betfred registration guide.

Discover the top welcome bonuses available in South Africa

The Polokwane-based Sekhukhune United last played a DSTV Premiership fixture in early December.

Since new coach Lehlohonolo Seema took over at the end of November, he’s overseen a win and loss in the PSL, the loss coming the last time out over a fortnight ago.

However, Babina Noko have been busy with the CAF Confederations Cup where they’ve done reasonably well and still have a chance at qualification.

They must focus on the league for now as they currently sit 14th, just seven points above the relegation play-off spot.

Even with the controversies that Kaizer Chiefs have had to deal with this season, their campaign has been on the up in recent weeks.

Interim boss Cavin Johnson will be happy with three wins on the bounce that has propelled them into sixth place and a win on Saturday can place them in the hunt for top four.

Sekhukhune United vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tips

Kaizer Chiefs to win @ 1.60 with Betfred

Away win to nil @ 2.40 with Betfred

Away win and under 2.5 goals @ 2.80 with Betfred

All odds are courtesy of Betfred, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Form and history on Chiefs’ side

In their last five meetings with one another, Kaizer Chiefs came out on top on three occasions with Sekhukhune winning two.

However, there’s no disputing that the Glamour Boys are the form team going into this fixture. Chiefs have won four of their last five matches, losing only to rivals, Orlando Pirates.

The Polokwane outfit are in a patch of indifferent form, winning just two of their last five games in all competitions.

They’ve hosted six teams at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in the league this term and lost 50% of those fixtures.

Meanwhile, the Amakhosi are familiar with winning on the road, registering three victories from their seven away dates this season.

Sekhukhune United vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tip 1: Kaizer Chiefs to win @ 1.60 with Betfred

Spotless

Even though Chiefs have been playing without their star goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune, the Naturena team have kept clean sheets in 47% of their PSL games this season.

The Amakhosi have only conceded 11 times in their 15 games so far, joint-second best defence alongside TS Galaxy, Moroka Swallows and Cape Town City.

A concern for Sekhukhune is their failure to score in 36% of their league fixtures this term.

Furthermore, barring their last match in September, the previous four meetings between these two have resulted in two clean sheets for both teams.

Sekhukhune United vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tip 2: Away win to nil @ 2.40 with Betfred

The law of averages

Sekhukhune and Chiefs were involved in just one of their last five meetings where both scored or there were more than two goals.

The most common result between these two is 1-0, occurring three times in that sequence of games.

Chiefs have bulged the net 15 times in their 15 PSL matches, averaging a goal per game while Sekhukhune scored 12 goals in their 14 fixtures with an average of 0.86 goals per game.

Their final match for 2023 doesn’t seem like it will be filled with goals.