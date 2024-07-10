MLS Power Rankings: Phil Neville's Portland Timbers climb, while Lionel Messi-less Miami falls

Who's hot, who's not? GOAL ranks all 29 teams across Major League Soccer

The 2024 MLS field is more open than ever. There's no clear front-runner in the race for the MLS Supporters' Shield at this point, and no favorite to take home silverware at the end of the campaign.

Reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew are finally looking like title-holders, while Real Salt Lake may just be the most exciting team in all of MLS. Elsewhere, 2023 Supporters' Shield winners FC Cincinnati are soaring, while Inter Miami are trending downwards. Both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are at Copa America, and Miami is showing signs of missing their stars.

Then there's the contenders who are unexpectedly creeping up: LAFC, the LA Galaxy, the Colorado Rapids and a very awkward Portland Timbers side.

With 25 Matchdays complete, which club leads the pack, and who is falling short of expectations? GOAL presents the latest MLS Power Rankings.

Previous update: April 30