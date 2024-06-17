Romania vs Ukraine Predictions: Underdogs aiming to get Euro 2024 off to a good start

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Romania vs Ukraine ahead of their clash match day 1 of Group E Monday 3pm.

Romania vs Ukraine Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Romania vs Ukraine

Romania and Ukraine should be expected to draw 1-1 in their first match at Euro 2024.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Romania kick off their Euro 2024 campaign against the fellow underdogs, Ukraine, on Monday. The two sides are set to meet at the Allianz Arena in Munich, with both teams aiming for a positive start in Group E, which also features Slovakia and Belgium.

Romania secured their spot in Euro 2024 by topping Group I, going unbeaten with six wins and four draws in ten games. Anghel Iordanescu’s side performed impressively against Switzerland, Israel, Belarus, Kosovo, and Andorra, showcasing a solid defence and effective attack.

Ukraine, on the other hand, earned their place through the play-offs after finishing third in Group C behind England and Italy. Under the guidance of Serhiy Rebrov, Ukraine triumphed over Bosnia and Herzegovina (2-1) and Iceland (2-1) to secure their spot in the tournament.

Probable Lineups for Romania vs Ukraine

The probable lineup for Romania in the "system of play."

Romania (4-2-3-1): Nita, Ratiu, Dragusin, Rus, Bancu; M. Marin, R. Marin; Stanciu, Man, Dragus; Mihaila.

The probable lineup for Ukraine in the "system of play."

Ukraine (4-3-3): Trubin; Konoplia, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Zinchenko; Shaparenko, Stepanenko, Sudakov; Tsyganov, Dovbyk, Mudryk.

Two candidates to become tournament’s dark horses

Romania and Ukraine’s opening match at Euro 2024 promises to be a closely-contested encounter, with both teams eager to kick off their campaign with a win. The clash will not only set the tone for their tournament, but also provide a glimpse into their potential to advance in Group E.

Having reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, Ukraine come into the tournament with high expectations. Serhiy Rebrov’s squad boasts talent such as La Liga’s top goalscorer, Artem Dovbyk, along with Mykhailo Mudryk and Oleksandr Zinchenko, offering a mix of experience and youth. Ukraine’s squad is well-rounded and capable of making a deep run in the tournament. They’ve lost just two of their last 12 matches, including friendlies, and failed to score only twice (against Italy and Germany).

Romania return to a major international competition for the first time since Euro 2016. The Tricolorii topped their qualifying group in unbeaten fashion and are ranked 46th in the world by FIFA. However, they have struggled to score, evidenced by goalless draws in recent friendlies against Bulgaria and Liechtenstein.

Romanians know how to frustrate oppositions

Romania and Ukraine have faced each other six times, with each team winning three matches. Their last encounter was in 2016, and both sides will be aiming to gain the upper hand in this crucial group stage match.

With no injury concerns reported, both teams are expected to have a full squad available for the match. Radu Dragusin stands out for Romania. The 22-year-old defender joined Tottenham in January for £21.5 million and has made nine appearances for the club. With 17 senior international caps, Dragusin’s presence will be crucial for Romania’s defence.

Romania have caused a few upsets over the last year, but Ukraine’s squad arguably has a bit more overall quality and should be able to avoid defeat.

Given Romania’s defensive approach and their recent difficulty in scoring, this match is likely to be low-scoring.

Artem on the scoresheet again?

Despite their strength, Ukraine will face a stubborn Romanian defence that conceded just five goals in qualifying.

Romania are expected to be a tough opponent, capable of frustrating stronger teams.

Given Ukraine's recent performances, including draws against England, Italy and Germany, they have the potential to make a significant impact in the tournament.

With both teams' defensive strengths and Ukraine’s attacking prowess, at least one goal seems likely in this encounter. Artem Dovbyk’s impressive form in Spain further supports this expectation, making him a strong candidate to score.