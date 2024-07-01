Romania vs Netherlands Predictions: Back the Dutch to breeze through

Our football predictions expert shares his best three bets and forecasts for Romania vs Netherlands as they prepare for their EURO round of 16 tie.

+

Romania vs Netherlands Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Romania vs Netherlands

Netherlands Victory with odds of @ 1.44 on Betway, equating to a 69% chance for the Dutch to win.

Cody Gakpo to score with odds of @ 2.75 on Betway , indicating a 36% chance for the Dutch forward to score.

, indicating a 36% chance for the Dutch forward to score. Both teams to score - no with odds of @ 2.20 on Betway, representing a 45% chance for both clubs to not find the back of the net.

The Netherlands should be expected to win against Romania by a scoreline of 2-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Romania come up against the Netherlands in the EUROs round of 16 on Tuesday at 6PM. Surprisingly, the Dutch topped their group despite the World Cup winners involved, but it was the Austrians who stole the show.

However, the Netherlands secured a comfortable win over Poland and held France to a 0-0 draw. They will be confident of progressing, especially with one of their main forwards in fine form.

Romania put themselves in a strong position after hammering Ukraine in the opening round, but a draw and a defeat followed, perhaps showing their limitations against the stronger teams at this stage of the competition.

Probable Lineups for Romania vs Netherlands

The probable lineup for Romania in the "system of play."

Niță; Rațiu, Drăguşin, Burcă, Bancu; M Marin; Man, R Marin, Stanciu, Mihăilă; Drăguş

The probable lineup for Netherlands in the "system of play."

Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké; Schouten, Simons, Reijnders; Frimpong, Depay, Gakpo

The Dutch to defeat the Romanians

After Romania’s impressive but shock win over Ukraine, they barely made it through to the next round. A comprehensive 2-0 defeat against Belgium was followed up with a 1-1 draw with Slovakia. An explosive start, but one in which they did not build on.

The Netherlands had a similar journey. A win over Poland saw them start positively, and then they took advantage of a France team without Kylian Mbappe. A dramatic defeat to Austria saw them lose the top spot, but their group was far tougher than Romania’s.

The Dutch have won four of the last five head-to-heads and we expect that trend to continue.

Romania vs Netherlands Bet 1: Netherlands Victory @ 1.44 with Betway

Liverpool’s forward can deliver

Cody Gakpo has been the star of the show for the Dutch, scoring in their opener against Poland, as well as the initial equaliser against Austria.

Operating on the left-hand side, the Liverpool attacker enjoys cutting inside when the opportunity presents itself, which is why we’ve seen him in several goalscoring opportunities this tournament.

His partnership with Memphis Depay has been effective, and we’ve often seen interchanges which allow Gakpo to operate centrally.

Chasing the golden boot, Gakpo has a good opportunity to add a third goal to his name against one of the weaker nations left in the tournament.

Romania vs Netherlands Bet 2: Cody Gakpo Anytime Scorer @ 2.75 with Betway

Goals to flow in Munich

Although the Netherlands qualified for the knockout stage and scored plenty of goals, they conceded three along the way, which will be a cause for concern.

Although they conceded against Poland and Austria, they did manage to keep a clean sheet against France. However, they significantly underperformed, especially with Mbappe absent.

Romania have shown they can create opportunities - we’ve seen that throughout the group, even when they have been written off. They scored four goals en route to the round of 16, and they certainly won’t go down without a fight.