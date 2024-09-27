Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates Predictions and Betting Tips: Revenge certainly on Pirates’ mind

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Orlando Pirates’ PSL trip to Richards Bay, including 4.00 odds on the halftime/ fulltime result.

+

After playing three fixtures in the Betway Premiership, Richards Bay have already tasted different outcomes (W1, D1, L1).

Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tips

Orlando Pirates win to nil - Yes @ 2.25 with Betway

Matchbet & both teams to score - Orlando Pirates & no @ 2.25 with Betway

Halftime/ fulltime result - Draw/ Orlando Pirates @ 4.00 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Newly appointed coach Brandon Truter has already come out and said that his side won’t be involved in the relegation scrap this term as they did for much of last season.

The Natal Rich Boyz won the relegation playoffs to maintain their PSL status and are now looking to loftier ambitions such as reaching the top eight.

However, they will have to put in a mammoth performance if they’re to get anything out of Orlando Pirates on Sunday afternoon at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium in Durban.

Pirates will no doubt be thinking of how the hosts ruined their seven-game win run in May this year and may want to dish out a dose of revenge on the KZN outfit.

The Buccaneers certainly look the real deal this term but they must overcome sides like Richards Bay to make a proper claim for the PSL title.

Winning pretty

Stability can’t be underestimated and Orlando Pirates boast that amongst most PSL clubs this season.

Jose Riveiro has now firmly planted his ideas into the side and it appears that they’re finally bearing fruit.

Four of their last five games across all competitions ended with Pirates winning to nil. Their one league win against the hosts was also to nil.

It’s worth noting that Richards Bay haven’t scored a goal in their last two PSL fixtures.

Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 1: Orlando Pirates win to nil - Yes @ 2.25 with Betway

Exacting revenge

Richard Bay’s victory against Pirates at the end of last season started a three-game winless run for the visitors that they concluded the campaign with.

The Sea Robbers will surely remember that and want to exact revenge on the men from KZN. One win in five head-to-heads doesn’t suggest it will happen but their form does.

Riveiro’s charges are now unbeaten in their last nine games, including cup competitions that went into extra time.

Seven of those fixtures were victories, equating to a win percentage of 78%. Richards Bay have their work cut out for them on Sunday evening.

Apart from that win in May, the hosts haven’t scored in normal time against Pirates in their previous four meetings.

Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 2: Matchbet & both teams to score - Orlando Pirates & no @ 2.25 with Betway

Turning it on after the break

More often than not, PSL matches take time to catch alight. All three of Orlando Pirates’ previous games ended in a draw at halftime.

Crucially, the Buccaneers were able to turn things around in the second period, turning those stalemates into a fulltime victory.

Eight of their 15 away trips last season ended in a draw after 45 minutes and they converted three of those fixtures into wins (38%).

Across all venues, 10 of their 30 league games ended in a deadlock at the break with half of them ending in a three-point haul (5).