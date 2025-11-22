Richards Bay vs Durban City predictions: Derby day to end as expected

Our betting expert expects the home side to produce a steady performance and edge out their provincial rivals.

+

Best bets for Richards Bay vs Durban City

BTTS - No at odds of 1.48 on Betway

1x2 - Richards Bay at odds of 2.95 on Betway

Winning margin - Richards Bay to win by one goal at odds of 4.50 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Richards Bay 1-0 Durban City

Goalscorers prediction: Richards Bay: Gabadinho Mhango

Before the international break, Richards Bay suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Orlando Pirates in the Carling Knockout Cup. This offered the club some time to reflect on what could have been and refocus on their league campaign.

The Natal Rich Boyz sit firmly in mid-table with 13 points from a dozen games. As the season reaches its midpoint, the hosts will be keen to get into the top eight of the league. With only three league wins to their name, Richards Bay need three points this weekend.

Durban City started the season incredibly, going unbeaten in their first four outings. Under the guidance of Gavin Hunt, it was expected that they’d continue in a similar vein this season. However, there has been a drop-off in recent gameweeks.

Despite this, the visitors are still five points ahead of Richards Bay and sit in seventh place. A win for Hunt’s charges can take them as high as fourth, but a local derby rarely makes for an easy 90 minutes.

City will also remember that Richards Bay ended their Carling Knockout Cup run. The hosts scored twice in extra time to defeat the Durban franchise, after the match finished 1-1 in regulation time. Revenge may be on their minds, alongside securing three points to consolidate their position.

Probable lineups for Richards Bay vs Durban City

Richards Bay expected lineup: Otieno, Mabuya, Mcineka, Mabua, Mntungwa, Zikhali, Mthembu, Zulu, Thikazi, Mhango, Mutizwa

Durban City expected lineup: Keet, Gcaba, Ncanana, Mkhize, Mashego, Jurgens, Jodwana, Magawana, Domingo, Mokoena, Koapeng

Hosts bank on strong attacking form

Richards Bay have the fourth-worst offence in the division, although only two goals separate them from their visitors. The hosts netted nine goals in 12 games. Five of those arrived in their backyard, giving them an average of a goal per home game.

Ronnie Gabriel’s men have never failed to score in front of their fans. They’ve also been pretty tight at the back, keeping a clean sheet in 40% of the PSL fixtures that they’ve hosted.

The travelling party have only scored three goals in their six games on the road. Hunt’s men failed to score in 67% of such fixtures, where both teams scored in only 17% of those matches.

City’s most recent two away dates saw them fail to register a goal. Meanwhile, three of their last four outings saw just one team score.

Richards Bay vs Durban City Betting Tip 1: BTTS - No at odds of 1.48 on Betway

Poor away form likely to continue

Mentally, the hosts should have the upper hand following their cup victory. All three of their previous head-to-heads ended in a stalemate after 90 minutes. Gabriel’s men, however, will try to capitalise on home advantage this time around within regulation time.

At home, they’ve split their five games into two defeats and two victories. Meanwhile, Durban City have been poor travellers in the league. The Citizens have won only one of their six PSL games on the road (L3, D2).

Their previous five road trips saw them return to their home base without victory. Hunt’s men will need to rise to the challenge if they’re to get anything from this game. However, given the Natal Rich Boyz’s strong home form, the visitors are likely to register another away defeat.

Richards Bay vs Durban City Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Richards Bay at odds of 2.95 on Betway

Hosts set for a narrow win

While the hosts are more likely to secure all three points, it’s unlikely to be a dominant win. We’ve seen that neither club is exactly blessed with prolific goalscorers who tend to deliver a flurry of goals. They both grind out results wherever they can, largely winning by one-goal margins.

That trend is bound to continue this weekend. Richards Bay’s three victories in the Betway Premiership this season all came by one goal. City’s four defeats were evenly split into one and two-goal margin losses.

The hosts have scored exactly one goal in four of their last five outings, so the same can be expected from Gabriel’s men here. Furthermore, City’s most recent two defeats in the league arrived by a solitary goal margin.