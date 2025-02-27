Are Ronaldo's Valladolid Even Worse Than the Bookies Suggest?

Valladolid are currently eight points adrift of safety, with an awful goal difference. The next couple of weeks could definitively decide their fate.

Real Valladolid, who are owned by Brazilian legend Ronaldo, have only won four games all season – and things aren’t getting any better.

Valladolid's Survival Hopes All But Gone?

It’s safe to say Valladolid’s season has not gone as planned. Going into Matchday 26, they are rooted to the bottom of the La Liga table with fewer wins, fewer goals and a horrendous goal difference of -43. It is not surprising that Betway now has them at 1.01 to get relegated.

There were brief signs of hope in December and January, with narrow wins over Valencia and Real Betis. However, they have since lost the six games that followed and conceded 22 goals along the way. This has left them eight points adrift of 17th place, effectively nine because of the incredible 59 goals that they have conceded.

With 39 points to play for, they are mathematically still in the survival race – but only a complete turnaround could change their fortunes. While they won’t be relegated in March, the upcoming fixtures could spell disaster. First up are Las Palmas (17th), followed by Valencia (18th) - a defeat in those two games could be the final blow.

Alvaro Rubio’s side have had the worst form over the last five, 10, and 15 games – it has been horrific. With 16 goals across their 25 matches so far, and their highest scorers having just three league goals, it’s hard to see a way out. It is not even that they are underperforming; their xG of 0.96 per 90 tells the story of their season.

Where Are the Goals?

Football boils down to two key factors – scoring goals and not conceding them, but Blanquivioletas have been good at neither. The fact that their most likely goalscorers at home are Raul Moro and Selim Amallah at 4.00 says a lot. It’s unclear where their goals will come from.

The back-to-back fixtures against Las Palmas and Valencia are crucial, and a win could see them close the gap to just two points if things go their way. The former have lost their last four and are in a lot of trouble themselves, but they can at least score. Los Amarillos have scored in six of their last seven, even though they haven’t won any. They will be confident of their chances at Estadio José Zorrilla.

The Valencia tie is even tougher, because the Mestalla has become a tough place to visit since the appointment of Carlos Corberan. Only Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have managed to beat Los Che on their own patch in 2025 in La Liga – and Valladolid don’t tend to win away.

You have to go back to October to find their one and only victory on the road in the league this season, with the other 12 resulting in losses. They have failed to score in 11 of their matches so far, which is why their win probability against out-of-form Las Palmas sits at only 32%.

At the moment, it’s hard to see any positive outcomes for Ronaldo’s club. They can’t score, can’t keep clean sheets, and can’t win.