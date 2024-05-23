Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips: Dead rubber to go either way

Predictions and betting tips for the La Liga fixture between Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid, including 14.00 odds on the halftime/fulltime result.

+

Despite being eight points worse off than they were at the same stage last season, Real Sociedad have secured a spot in next term’s Europa League.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Even with the best-case scenario, the San Sebastian side will finish this campaign two places below last season.

However, Imanol Alguacil’s charges will want to give their home fans something to shout about as they close out their La Liga campaign.

It won’t be easy when they host Atletico Madrid, who’ve already qualified for the Champions League, at the Reale Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Neither side can lose their position on the league table, taking the sting out of the final league match for the season.

The home side will relish getting one over a top-four side, something they haven’t done this season.

Atleti’s attack

Atletico Madrid won 95 corners on the road this term at an average of 5.28 corners per game.

Diego Simeone’s attacking players can be relentless, which is why they’re the fourth-highest scorers in the division with 68 goals.

44% of their shots are on target on their travels, which means Alex Remiro should have a busy afternoon for the hosts.

The goalkeeper made nine stops the last time out, conceding six corners against Real Betis.

Even though Atleti lost 4-1 at home to Osasuna, they registered seven flag kicks last weekend, suggesting they could edge out the home team on this front.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tip 1: Corner matchbet - Atletico Madrid @ 2.30 with Betfred

Halftime hope

Playing in front of their home fans will give the White and Blues added confidence as they’ve done all season.

Aguacil’s men have only lost three matches at halftime in their backyard, winning eight and drawing seven of their 18 fixtures.

Their most common scoreline after 45 minutes at home was goalless, occurring six times. But they’ve led by a goal to nil at halftime on five occasions (28%).

Simeone’s charges have struggled on the road, evident in their losing seven of their 18 away dates (W6, D5) at the break.

Atletico Madrid’s most popular halftime score while on their travels was a 1-0 deficit, a possible outcome here on Saturday.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tip 2: First-half correct score - 1-0 to Real Sociedad @ 3.40 with Betfred

Responding to an early setback

While the hosts are likely to take a lead into the break, the visitors are more than capable of responding in the second period.

14 of their 26 away goals arrived after the restart with half of them going in beyond the 76th minute, an indication of their never-say-die attitude.

The White and Blues have taken the lead 13 times in front of their home fans this season but they’ve allowed their opponents to equalise on five occasions.

Considering the strength of these visitors, they should have enough to secure a point on the road in their final La Liga fixture for the campaign.