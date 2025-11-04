Qarabag FK vs Chelsea predictions: Blues to replicate domestic form

Our expert expects another positive result for Chelsea, as they try to climb the standings in search of automatic qualification to the last 16.

+

Best bets for Qarabag FK vs Chelsea

First half 1x2 - Chelsea at odds of 1.73 on Betway

1x2 - Chelsea at odds of 1.34 on Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Estevao at odds of 2.60 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Qarabag FK 0-4 Chelsea

Goalscorers prediction: Chelsea: Estevao, Moises Caicedo, Guiu, Garnacho

Qarabag are enjoying their best season in the Champions League. The Azerbaijan outfit won two of their opening three games in the competition. The Horsemen remain firmly in the race for their domestic crown.

The challenge for Gurban Gurbanov’s men is maintaining their European form, especially with Chelsea paying a visit this week. The hosts have a sturdy setup, with Gurbanov in charge since 2008. That’s 17 years at the helm of the club, which is rarely seen in modern European football.

Qarabag are surprisingly level on points with Wednesday’s opponents. The Baku outfit are currently comfortable in 13th, which would see them play in the knockout round of the competition, but they need to keep their momentum going.

Chelsea have been trying to find momentum again after their opening-day defeat away to Bayern Munich. Recent domestic wins over Liverpool and Tottenham have further lifted confidence.

The two-time UCL champions are aiming for more European glory after becoming the first side in history to win all three UEFA club competitions. Enzo Maresca’s men are also Club World Cup champions, and they’ll be eager to stamp their authority at the continent’s grandest stage.

Probable lineups for Qarabag FK vs Chelsea

Qarabag FK expected lineup: Kochalski, Silva, Mustafazada, Medina, Carfaquliyev, Bicalho, Borges, Duran, Andrade, Zoubir, Akhundzade

Chelsea expected lineup: Jorgensen, James, Fofana, Adarabioyo, Hato, Fernandez, Lavia, Buananotte, Estevao, Garnacho, Guiu

Quick starters to overwhelm the hosts

The visitors have been quick out of the blocks in the Champions League this term. Six of their seven goals in this competition arrived in the first half. Their intensity in the opening half may be too much for the hosts to handle.

In the corresponding head-to-head back in 2017, the Blues were already two goals up after just 36 minutes. Additionally, when they previously met at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea opened the scoring after just five minutes.

It’s also worth noting that Maresca’s men have led at half-time in two of their three UCL matches. Facing previous champions may be overwhelming for the hosts, and it could see them trailing by half-time.

Qarabag FK vs Chelsea Betting Tip 1: First half 1x2 - Chelsea at odds of 1.73 on Betway

Qarabag’s poor record against English opposition

Qarabag have punched above their weight in this season’s campaign, claiming wins over Benfica and Copenhagen. However, their defeat to Athletic Bilbao on Matchday 3 raises questions about whether they can bounce back against an opponent of this calibre.

Although they will be playing in Baku, the Horsemen will be at a neutral ground at the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium. If they can secure a win here, it will be their first time to win back-to-back ‘home’ European ties.

However, the chances of that happening are slim. Their record against English opposition has been poor, having lost all seven encounters. Additionally, they’ve only scored once in that run of games — against Tottenham in the 2016 Europa League.

The head-to-head history shows the hosts lost both fixtures by an aggregate score of 10-0. Chelsea claimed a 4-0 victory in the Baku leg of their 2017/18 Champions League group-phase fixture. That’s why it wouldn’t be surprising if the Blues produced a similar result this week.

Qarabag FK vs Chelsea Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Chelsea at odds of 1.34 on Betway

Estevao on the brink of making history

Maresca is likely to rotate his starting 11, as he’s done throughout the competition already. Estevao will likely start in the attacking midfield role, deployed behind Marc Guiu, just as he was against Ajax.

The young Brazilian opened his Champions League account that night, and he also registered a goal in the League Cup against Wolves last week. With goal threats coming from all sides in this Chelsea team, Estevao could likely get his name on the scoresheet.

If he does find the back of the net, he will become the first South American player aged 18 or younger to score in consecutive Champions League matches.