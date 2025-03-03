PSV vs Arsenal Predictions: Gunners’ Attacking Struggles Continue

We’ve got PSV vs Arsenal predictions for this crucial last 16 clash in the UEFA Champions League. Our expert predicts it’ll be a close-fought clash.

+

PSV vs Arsenal Predictions: Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for PSV vs Arsenal

Draw at odds of 3.50 on Betway

Arsenal under 1.5 teams goals at odds of 1.72 on Betway

PSV over 0.5 second-half goals at odds of 2.00 on Betway

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

This game is key for both teams, as their faltering title challenges add even more importance to it.

While nothing will be settled in 90 minutes, there's certainly a great opportunity for both sides to respond to the disappointment of their fading title hopes.

PSV are winless in their last four league games, which has handed the title initiative to Ajax. They overcame Juventus in the knockout play-off round to reach the last 16 and have produced some of their best performances of late in this competition.

Arsenal are also firmly off the pace in the Premier League, sitting 13 points behind league leaders Liverpool. With their FA Cup hopes already over, this is their only remaining chance of silverware this season.

Probable Lineups for PSV vs Arsenal

PSV Expected Lineup: Benítez, Ledezma, Flamingo, Boscagli, Malacia, Veerman, Schouten, Bakayoko, Til, Lang, De Jong

Arsenal Expected Lineup: Raya, Timber, Gabriel, Saliba, Calafiori, Jorginho, Ride, Odegaard, Nwaneri, Merino, Trossard

Nothing to Separate the Sides

With both sides in the midst of a slump in form, it’s hard to make a justifiable argument for either winning the game.

Arsenal have an impressive record against Dutch sides in this competition, losing only one of their last 14 games, but eight ended level.

PSV are no strangers to a Champions League home draw either, with four of their last nine home games in this competition ending level.

PSV’s potent attack comes up against a resolute Arsenal defence, while Arsenal’s lacklustre attack faces PSV’s leaky backline.

A draw certainly feels like the most likely outcome here, with both sides' strengths cancelling each other out.

PSV vs Arsenal Bet 1: Draw at odds of 3.50 on Betway

Arsenal’s Final-Third Struggles Continue

Mikel Arteta can probably consider himself somewhat unlucky that all of his side’s injuries have occurred in the same area.

With Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz all currently sidelined through injury, it's hard to see where goals come from.

Mikel Merino has filled in up front, but he isn’t the long-term solution, and that may become apparent again here.

Arteta’s primary goal here will be to get the tie back to the Emirates level and go from there.

That will almost certainly result in a defensive approach, which is something Arsenal are good at. However, it could lead to a weak attacking performance.

PSV, however, are vulnerable at home, having kept just two clean sheets in their last 13 Champions League home games.

Under 1.5 goals looks like a safer bet, but for those feeling bold, a PSV clean sheet is priced at 3.80 with Betway.

PSV vs Arsenal Bet 2: Arsenal under 1.5 teams goals at odds of 1.72 on Betway

PSV Set to Gain Confidence

With Arsenal’s attacking struggles, PSV know this tie is within reach, but they may need a strong home showing to advance.

The Dutch side have won just two of their last 22 away games in the Champions League. This suggests that their chances of reaching the last 16 probably depend on a win here.

This could lead to PSV pushing hard in the final stages to gain an advantage over Arsenal.

They are accustomed to strong second-half showings, having netted after the break in five of their last seven Champions League home games.

Only three of their last 11 Champions League goals at home were scored before the 45th minute.