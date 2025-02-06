PSG vs Monaco Predictions: Dembélé to help Parisians Win

We’ve got PSG vs Monaco predictions for this massive Ligue 1 clash at the business end of the table. Our expert predicts a PSG win and many goals.

+

PSG vs Monaco: Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for PSG vs Monaco:

PSG to Win and Both Teams to Score at odds of 2.50 on Betway

Both teams to Score and Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.72 on Betway

Ousmane Dembélé Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams:

A few months ago, this game would’ve been billed as a key fixture in the title race.

Monaco were closely chasing PSG in October, but with five wins from 13 league games, they have fallen behind.

Their hopes of securing a first Ligue 1 title since 2017 have been hindered by PSG’s impressive form. They haven’t lost a league game all season and have won 11 of their last 12 in any competition.

Probable Lineups for PSG vs Monaco:

PSG Expected Lineup: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Lee, Vintinha, Ruiz, Barcola, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia

Monaco Expected Lineup: Majecki, Oliveira Campos, Kehrer, Salisu, Henrique, Camara, Zakaria, Akliouche, Minamino, Embolo, Biereth

PSG to Claim Victory in a Thrilling Clash

This pair met not too long ago in the Trophee Des Champions final, which PSG narrowly won 1-0. However, the fact that the game was a final certainly contributed to it being a tight affair.

Since winning that game, PSG have conceded in all seven of their games, but won six of them, which hints at action at both ends. Four of their last five head-to-head wins against Monaco have also seen them fail to keep a clean sheet.

Monaco shouldn’t have any problem playing their part, as only PSG and Nice have failed to score on fewer occasions than them in Ligue 1 this season.

PSG vs Monaco Bet 1: PSG to Win and Both Teams to Score at odds of 2.50 on Betway

Goals to Flow in Paris

PSG are the leading scorers in Ligue 1 this season (1st - 54), while Monaco aren’t too far behind in the rankings (4th - 36).

Last weekend, PSG were involved in an exciting 5-2 win over Brest. That clash marked their fifth from their last six league games in which both teams scored and there were over 2.5 goals.

Monaco’s last five Ligue 1 games also followed the same pattern. Given that the last 14 Ligue 1 meetings between this pair averaged over four goals per game, it's hard to see either defence coming out on top.

PSG vs Monaco Bet 2: Both teams to Score and Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.72 on Betway

Ousmane Dembélé to Shine

The Trophee Des Champions meeting between these two sides at the beginning of the year was settled by a late goal from Dembélé. Scoring in this fixture isn’t unusual for him.

The Frenchman has scored a career-high five goals against Monaco, including in three of his last four meetings with PSG. Dembélé’s customary goal against Monaco may require some patience, as all five of his career goals against Monaco arrived after half-time.

He’s in excellent form at the moment, having netted a hat-trick in PSG’s last two competitive games. Considering his current streak, our PSG vs Monaco predictions suggest his odds to score in this game seem too high.