PSG vs Lyon Predictions and Betting Tips: Honours even at the Parc des Princes

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the Ligue 1 battle between PSG and Lyon, including 4.00 on the match result.

+

Mathematically, PSG only need seven points from their next available 18 to be crowned Ligue 1 champions yet again.

PSG vs Lyon Betting Tips

There’s no doubt that Luis Enrique would want to get that out of the way, especially now that they have a Champions League semi-final against Borussia Dortmund to look forward to.

The French champions put on a marvellous display in Spain during the week where they swept Barcelona aside 4-1 after losing the home fixture 3-2.

Confidence will be high in the dressing room but they must turn their attention to Lyon who come knocking on Sunday night at the Parc des Princes.

After a disastrous start to their league campaign, Lyon have finally pulled themselves together. But they’re just outside the European qualification spots going into this weekend.

It took Lyon 11 games to register their first win in this season’s Ligue 1 but 2024 has been a much better year for them.

Pierre Sage’s men have five games left for the season, including Sunday’s trip to Paris. Being two points behind sixth means they can still make it for continental football next term.

Making a difference

PSG have been leaking goals recently, conceding at least once in each of their last eight league games in Paris.

Their defensive record has been far better away from home than at the Parc des Princes where they’ve shipped 15 goals at an average of 1.07 goals per game.

Lyon’s captain Alexandre Lacazette is the most likely to cause the champions-elect issues in their defensive third.

Lacazette has netted 15 goals in 24 appearances for Lyon this season, with three coming in his last four games.

He missed the reverse fixture through suspension so will be raring to make a difference this time around.

PSG vs Lyon Betting Tip 1: Anytime goalscorer - Alexandre Lacazette @ 2.05 with Betfred

Strike while the iron’s hot

Enrique’s troops will be flying high after their midweek result in Barcelona. However, domestically, they’ve struggled to win a game at home in their last three attempts in Ligue 1.

On the form table, taking the last eight league matches into account, Lyon tops the charts with 19 points from 24, while PSG sit further back winning 16 out of 24 points.

During that sequence of games, Lyon have scored an average of two goals per game. They’ve found the net twice in each of their last five games on the road.

Considering their current form and the players in attack, Lyon can penetrate the host’s defence more than once.

PSG vs Lyon Betting Tip 2: Lyon’s total goals - over 1.5 @ 2.10 with Betfred

Sharing the spoils

Four of PSG’s last six Ligue 1 games have ended in a draw. In Paris, they’ve shared the spoils in five of their 14 fixtures (36%).

The last three head-to-heads have seen these teams trade blows but interestingly, Lyon won the corresponding fixture last season 1-0.

The visitors enter this game on the back of three consecutive wins in all competitions and will look to leave Paris with at least a point.