PSG vs Arsenal Predictions: PSG Closer to the Final

We’ve got PSG vs Arsenal predictions for this Champions League semi-final clash. Our expert predicts PSG will reach the final.

+

PSG vs Arsenal Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for PSG vs Arsenal

PSG win at odds of 2.10 on Betway

PSG under 1.5 goals at odds of 1.90 on Betway

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia anytime goalscorer at odds of 3.10 on Betway

PSG are expected to beat Arsenal 1-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

PSG or Arsenal are finished with their domestic leagues. PSG have already won the Ligue 1 title, while Arsenal will almost certainly finish in the top-five. However, their league form has dipped.

PSG lead 1-0 after the first leg and are likely to reach the Champions League final for only the second time in their history. Meanwhile, they were beaten 2-1 by Strasbourg last weekend and lost their last two in Ligue 1 after winning the title.

Arsenal will have to win against a tough opponent if they want to reach their first Champions League final since 2006. Arsenal head into this clash winless in their last three games, having suffered a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth.

Probable Lineups for PSG vs Arsenal:

PSG Expected Lineup: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Pacho, Marquinhos, Mendes, Vitinha, Ruiz, Neves, Barcola, Doue, Kvaratskhelia

Arsenal Expected Lineup: Raya, White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Partey, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

PSG Reach the Final in Style

PSG haven’t been at their best recently. This is perhaps due to their focus on this competition. Bettors shouldn’t be worried by their two recent league defeats as they used a heavily rotated squad when they lost on Saturday.

They’ll use their strongest players in this match, and they seem well placed to win. At home, PSG have been very strong as they’ve won nine of their 12 games in 2025.

In the Champions League, they’ve also won three of their last home games. Therefore, Arsenal will have to be aggressive against PSG to be able to overturn their deficit. However, that may not happen straight away though and could lead to a slow-paced game.

PSG have played a similar game against Liverpool earlier in the tournament, where both matches were low scoring. Thanks to their strong home record, PSG could win another tight match here.

PSG vs Arsenal Bet 1: PSG win at odds of 2.10 on Betway

High-Scoring Match Expected

Although PSG score often in the Champions League, it might not be the case here. Arsenal know that it will be hard for them to win this match if they concede two goals. Therefore, expect them to see them to take a conservative approach to stay in the tie for as long as possible. Perhaps they will open up more in the latter stages.

The Gunners haven’t conceded more than once in an away game in the Champions League since October 2023. They’ve played 10 games since then, and conceded once in nine of those 10 games.

Ousmane Dembele is a major injury concern for this match, and with 33 goals to his name this season, his likely absence could leave a significant gap in PSG’s attack.

PSG vs Arsenal Bet 2: PSG under 1.5 goals at odds of 1.90 on Betway

Kvaratskhelia to Step Up for PSG

With Dembele likely to sit out this game, PSG will need someone to step up in his absence. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could be that man as he’s excelled in the Champions League. In fact, a lot of PSG’s good play has gone through him.

There will perhaps be extra pressure on his shoulders in this match. He’s certainly a threat in the final third, as he had over three shots in PSG’s last five UCL games. He also had over five shots in two of them, so he does get into good scoring positions.

With Jurrien Timber a doubt, he could face Ben White on the left. White has only started four games since mid-November 2024 and nearly played a full game on Saturday. He won’t be used to starting in back-to-back games, and Kvaratskhelia could take advantage of that. He feels generously priced to get on the scoresheet here.