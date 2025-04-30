Premier League Top Four Odds: Who to Back for Final Spots

Just five points separate third-placed Newcastle United from Aston Villa in seventh, and enough games remain for anyone in between to stake a claim.

Liverpool are the Premier League champions, and Arsenal are all but guaranteed a top-four spot. But which teams are most likely to join them there?

Premier League Top Four Odds Manchester City 1.25 Newcastle United 1.83 Nottingham Forest 2.20 Chelsea 3.00

Premier League Top Four - Two Slots Remain

Since Liverpool have clinched the Premier League title already, just three places remain in the top four. While Arsenal can technically still fall out of it, it would take a huge collapse for that to happen. So, realistically, only two spots are left.

Currently, Newcastle United and Manchester City are in those positions, and have a good chance of staying there. However, since this season has been unpredictable, nothing is guaranteed. On top of that, others are looking up at the table as well. Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and even Aston Villa are the nearest challengers.

Here we have a look at who is in the running, and who could get the job done.

Manchester City

In many ways City have had a disappointing season, especially considering their usually sky-high standards. However, their disappointments in the league and Europe mean that they can focus on the run-in. They’ll be looking for maximum points from their remaining games.

Their last four matches are against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Southampton, Bournemouth and Fulham are all games you’d expect them to win. Pep Guardiola will demand a strong finish, and their current run of three wins in four gives them confidence. Reaching another FA Cup final will also give them a confidence boost, as it’s their last chance of silverware.

Manchester City are the strongest contenders for a top-four spot.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have been in great form, aside from the surprise 4-1 loss to Aston Villa. Six wins across seven Premier League games have put them in third place. They're scoring a lot of goals, with Alexander Isak at the forefront of so much of it.

The Magpies have matches against Arsenal and Chelsea, making their run-in tougher than City’s. However, they’ve shown they can beat big teams. The game against the Blues in April could be crucial, so Eddie Howe will be eager to see more of the same from his team.

Newcastle have a real chance of a top-four finish.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest’s story has been one of the best parts of the 2024/25 season. Although they’ve slipped to sixth recently, a win in their game in hand could get them back in the top three. On the balance of this season they should be favourites at least four of their remaining five.

However, defeats to Villa and Everton have really hurt their momentum, and they’ll be desperate to bounce back this week. Their next game is against Brentford, a team that isn’t in great form. Therefore, Nuno Espírito Santo and his side have a chance to take control once again.

It does feel a little bit like Forrest's strong run might be coming to an end.

Chelsea

Enzo Maresca’s side have a tough schedule ahead of them. They still need to face Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester United and Forest. On top of that, they have European commitments as well. They’ve got the toughest final run of any of the top-four challengers.

Home and away ties against Djurgårdens IF await as they eye a Conference League final spot. However, but the league is a priority, too. They’ve recently beaten Fulham and Everton, but haven’t looked convincing, and they’ll need to be much better to claim a Champions League spot. Seven wins in their last 18 league games simply isn’t good enough.

Chelsea’s run-in could stop them from making the top four.