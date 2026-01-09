Unique Premier League relegation battle creates intriguing new betting angle

But what does that mean for those above them? It changes the situation and creates an interesting new betting approach for the rest of the season.

Premier League survivors Odds Sunderland to beat Crystal Palace 2.80 Arsenal to beat Forest 1.57 West Ham to draw with or beat Tottenham 2.07

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

The Premier League’s doomed trio

It’s still January, but it already feels like we know which clubs will drop out of the Premier League this season. Wolverhampton Wanderers are dead in the water with just seven points from 21 games, while Burnley and West Ham United are barely hanging on. The Hammers are closest to survival, but even they remain seven adrift of 17th place.

Over their last five games, only Wolves have managed a win - and that came at the expense of fellow strugglers, West Ham. It’s hard to see how any of the current bottom three will pick up enough points between now and the end of the season to avoid the drop. All three seem to have one foot in the Championship as 2026 gets underway.

Like last season with Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town, the early demise of the bottom three gives breathing space to those above. Several clubs that may previously have found themselves in a relegation scrap can take solace in the misery of those below them. It creates an interesting angle for bettors that could hold true until the end of the season.

European adventures take precedence

The Premier League has a lot of teams in action across Europe this season. In total, there are nine different clubs from England playing in UEFA tournaments. Five are in the Champions League, two in the Europa League and one in the Conference League.

They’re spread out across the league table, of course, but for those sat mid-table or below, they may see European glory as their priority now.

Take Crystal Palace, for instance, who have been so impressive under Oliver Glasner. They’re 13th in the Premier League, but far closer to the top four than relegation - they travel to Sunderland next, who are very strong at home.

It could be that the Eagles stumble again, as their attention is on the FA Cup and Conference League instead. Expect this to continue throughout the remainder of the Premier League season.

Then we have Nottingham Forest, who have managed to pick up a few points since bringing Sean Dyche on board at the City Ground. They too beat West Ham recently, and are now seven clear of the drop zone. That should be enough to keep them up.

Forest are up against Arsenal next, and are expected to lose - they’ll be more focused on Braga and Ferencvaros in the Europa League. It may be worth backing Brentford who Forest face either side of two Europa League clashes in at the end of the month.

And lastly, there’s Thomas Frank’s Tottenham Hotspur, who are having a pretty tragic time domestically of late. They’ve dropped to 14th with a run of one win in six in the league, but are performing solidly in the Champions League. With Borussia Dortmund visiting London three days after their clash with West Ham, the Hammers might fancy their chances of getting something. These three teams should be opposed in the next few weeks given their attentions will be elsewhere.

+