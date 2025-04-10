Premier League Predictions Matchday 32

We’ve got Premier League predictions for Matchday 32 for this midweek round. The picks involve Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 32

Match Selection Odds Nottingham Forest vs Everton Nottingham Forest 2.10 Southampton vs Aston Villa Aston Villa 1.57 Wolves vs Spurs Wolves 2.20 Newcastle vs Man Utd Newcastle 1.67 Bournemouth v Fulham Draw 3.40

Odds via Betway correct at the time of publishing.

Prediction 1: Nottingham Forest vs Everton: Forest Solidity Top-Four Spot

Date: 12/04/2025

Kick-off time: 16:00

Our tip: Nottingham Forest 2.10 with Betway

Forest cannot afford any slip-ups if they’re to stay in the top four. They lost against Aston Villa last weekend, but are expected to bounce back here. Forest are unbeaten in nine home league games, and they’ve won seven of those. The last four also yielded a clean sheet.

Everton’s boss David Moyes has never overseen a managerial win at the City Ground. He’s lost three of his four visits as manager. Everton themselves have only won one of their last nine league games.

Prediction 2: Southampton vs Aston Villa: Villa Gather European Momentum

Date: 12/04/2025

Kick-off time: 16:00

Our tip: Aston Villa 1.57 with Betway

If any Premier League team could choose their opponent right now, most would pick Southampton. The Saints are still on course to set the record for the lowest points total in Premier League history. They are winless in 10 home league games and have lost nine of them.

Villa have won four of their last five league games. They’re in desperate need of points to keep pace with their fellow top-four challengers. Villa have won seven of their 11 games against the bottom six sides this season.

Prediction 3: Wolves vs Spurs: Spurs Suffer European Hangover

Date: 13/04/2025

Kick-off time: 15:00

Our tip: Wolves 2.20 with Betway

Wolves are now all but safe from the drop after a 2-1 win against Ipswich last week. With a 12-point cushion above the bottom three, they will now be focused on climbing higher in the table. Spurs are in midweek European action and could show signs of fatigue here.

Winning the Europa League is Spurs’ only remaining hope to get in Europe next season. That could see Ange Postecoglou prioritise that tie with Eintracht Frankfurt. Wolves have won their last three games, while Spurs have only beaten Southampton in their last five league outings.

Prediction 4: Newcastle vs Man Utd: Toon March On

Date: 13/04/2025

Kick-off time: 17:30

Our tip: Newcastle 1.67 with Betway

There are few teams in better form than Newcastle at the moment. The Magpies have won four games in a row after beating Leicester 3-0 on Monday night. At home, they’ve won five of their last seven in the league.

Man Utd’s away form has been average too. They’ve won just three of their last 13 away league outings. They could be fatigued after playing Lyon in midweek. United have lost their last two visits to St James’ Park without scoring.

Prediction 5: Bournemouth vs Fulham: Cherries’ Poor Run Continues

Date: 14/04/2025

Kick-off time: 21:00

Our tip: Draw 3.40 with Betway

It’s difficult to pick a winner in this fixture. Both are struggling in their own right at the moment. That’s particularly true for Bournemouth, who are winless in six league games and have lost four of them. They’ve also lost four consecutive home league matches.

However, it’s likely they’ll snap out of that run at some point soon. Fulham did beat Liverpool 3-2 last weekend, but they’ve been less effective on the road. They’ve lost their last two away league games. Four of the last seven head-to-head meetings between this pair ended level.

Conclusion

Wolves could offer the best value pick for the weekend’s action. While Newcastle and Aston Villa are shorter prices, they are more heavily favoured.

Forest seem a generous price to beat Everton given their impressive home form. With little to separate Bournemouth and Fulham, a draw seems a fair price.