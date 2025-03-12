Premier League Predictions Matchday 29

Get the latest Premier League predictions for Matchday 29 this weekend. Our picks include wins for Everton, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United.

Our Predictions for Premier League Matchday 29

Match Selection Odds Everton vs West Ham United Everton 2.10 Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest 2.00 AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford Draw 4.00 Leicester City vs Manchester United Manchester United 1.83 Arsenal vs Chelsea Draw 3.60

Odds via Betway correct at the time of publishing.

Prediction 1: Everton vs West Ham United: Can Everton’s Unbeaten Run Continue Against West Ham?

Date: 15/03/2025

15/03/2025 Kick-off time: 16:00

16:00 Our tip: Everton 2.10 with Betway

Everton are undefeated in their last eight Premier League games. That statistic seemed highly unlikely in the opening third of the season. Under returning manager David Moyes, they have become a tough side to break down.

The Toffees are eager to finish strong in their final games at Goodison Park, having secured wins over Tottenham and Leicester, followed by recent draws with Liverpool and Manchester United. With West Ham still highly inconsistent under the new boss Graham Potter, we’re backing Everton’s current momentum to get them over the line on Saturday.

Prediction 2: Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest: Forest to Boost Champions League Hopes

Date: 15/03/2025

15/03/2025 Kick-off time: 16:00

16:00 Our tip: Nottingham Forest 2.00 with Betway

Ipswich Town’s season has been full of near misses. Last weekend, the Tractor Boys were once again firmly in the contest at Crystal Palace and had chances to win before the Eagles’ late winner at Selhurst Park. Kieran McKenna’s men are running out of games to overhaul fourth-bottom Wolves, and the visit of third-placed Nottingham Forest is not what they need this weekend.

Forest are in great form after a stunning home win over Manchester City. The Tricky Trees are now four points clear of City, and a win in Suffolk would significantly strengthen their hopes of securing Champions League qualification.

Prediction 3: AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford: Cherries to Struggle Against Resilient Bees

Date: 15/03/2025

15/03/2025 Kick-off time: 18:30

18:30 Our tip: Draw 4.00 with Betway

After an impressive 11-game unbeaten run, AFC Bournemouth have won one of their last five Premier League games. Saturday’s opponents, Brentford, have been inconsistent on their travels this season, averaging just 1.08 points per game away from west London.

Bournemouth’s chances of Champions League qualification now seem to be slim. Andoni Iraola’s men seem to be struggling with the pressure of keeping up with teams that should be well clear of them on paper. We expect Thomas Frank’s resilient Bees to frustrate the Cherries and leave Dorset with a point.

Prediction 4: Leicester City vs Manchester United: Red Devils Eyeing Another Win

Date: 16/03/2025

16/03/2025 Kick-off time: 20:00

20:00 Our tip: Manchester United 1.83 with Betway

Second-bottom Leicester City have lost 12 of their last 13 Premier League games. They have also failed to score in ten of those 13 fixtures, with the Foxes in danger of falling back to the EFL Championship in disappointing fashion.

Manchester United boss, Ruben Amorim, has been working hard to help the Red Devils turn a corner. After back-to-back defeats to Crystal Palace and Tottenham, United are now unbeaten in three games. They have scored six goals in their last three games, and Bruno Fernandes appears to be stepping up and hitting some form right now, which could prove the difference.

Prediction 5: Arsenal vs Chelsea: Blues to Frustrate Injury-Hit Gunners

Date: 16/03/2025

16/03/2025 Kick-off time: 14:30

14:30 Our tip: Draw 3.60 with Betway

After one point from their last three games, it’s fair to say Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge is all but over. Injuries to key attacking players have stunted the Gunners’ recent output, with just three goals scored in their last four games.

Arsenal lost their first home game of the season a few weeks ago against West Ham, and Mikel Arteta’s side appear vulnerable right now. Chelsea have been inconsistent, but they strolled to recent home wins over bottom clubs Southampton and Leicester. Although the Blues haven’t won away since 8th December, we see them holding an injury-hit and depleted Arsenal in this one.

Conclusion

Both Nottingham Forest and Manchester United offer great pre-match value to secure wins on the road this weekend. Out of all our Premier League predictions, these two seem to be the safest picks for Matchday 29.

The red flags surrounding AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal right now make it hard to back either side. Meanwhile, Everton’s momentum should give them the edge over low-scoring West Ham, who have struck just six goals in seven games. Please remember to bet responsibly on this week’s Premier League fixtures.