Premier League Predictions Matchday 26

We’ve got Premier League predictions for Matchday 26 this weekend. The picks involve Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 26

Match Selection Odds Leicester vs Brentford Brentford 2.05 Everton vs Manchester United Everton 2.62 Bournemouth vs Wolves Bournemouth 1.61 Fulham vs Crystal Palace Draw 3.30 Manchester City vs Liverpool Manchester City 2.70

Prediction 1: Leicester vs Brentford: Bees to compound Foxes’ misery

Date: 21/02/2025

Kick-off time: 21:00

It’s hard to see a way out of trouble for Leicester, as they have lost nine of their last ten Premier League games. They have lost five in a row at home, and the worrying part is that they haven’t scored in any of them.

Brentford were the Premier League’s worst away team not too long ago, but they have now won three away league games in succession. They won the reverse fixture 4-1 and have won four of their five Friday evening Premier League games.

Prediction 2: Everton vs Manchester United: Moyes Haunts Former Employers

Date: 22/02/2025

Kick-off time: 13:30

Everton are in excellent form under David Moyes, having won four of their last five league games. Moyes now hosts his former employers in a bid to stretch the Toffees’ unbeaten home league run to three games. He has won his last two meetings with Manchester United, including his most recent one at Goodison while in charge of Everton.

United may have won the last six head-to-heads, but they are in turmoil at the moment. They have only won two of their last ten away league games, with Southampton being the sole bottom-half side they have beaten on the road this season.

Prediction 3: Bournemouth vs Wolves: Bournemouth’s remarkable run continues

Date: 22/02/2025

Kick-off time: 16:00

Bournemouth are one of the most in-form sides in the country at the moment, having lost just one of their last 15 games. Only table-topping Liverpool have beaten them in the league since late November as their surprising push for Europe continues.

The Cherries have won three of the last four head-to-head meetings with Wolves, but they haven’t beaten them at home since 2015. That could change against a Wolves side who have lost five of their last seven away league games.

Prediction 4: Fulham vs Crystal Palace: Cottagers Edge London Derby

Date: 22/02/2025

Kick-off time: 16:00

Fulham impressively beat Nottingham Forest last weekend 2-1 in arguably the surprise result of the weekend. They will try to follow that up in a London derby against Crystal Palace, but they have drawn four of their last six home league games.

Four of the last six Premier League meetings between this pair also ended level. Palace have won five of their last six away league games, but they could be up against a Fulham side who are hard to beat.

Prediction 5: Manchester City vs Liverpool: City Triumph in M62 Battle

Date: 23/02/2025

Kick-off time: 17:30

Liverpool make the short trip down the M62 to the Etihad Stadium this weekend to face Manchester City. The Reds were in midweek action against Aston Villa and are starting to feel the strains of a heavy schedule.

Arne Slot will undoubtedly make changes here, but such adjustments seem to disrupt Liverpool’s flow. With their strong form, City can capitalise on any weaknesses. They have won five of their last six games at the Etihad, showing they are close to returning to their best.

Conclusion

Brentford, Everton, Bournemouth and Man City all appear good value to secure victories when the Premier League returns this weekend. All four teams have historical omens and form on their side, while they all have their own points to fight for.

City and Bournemouth need to stay in the top-four race, while Everton and Brentford want to solidify their mid-table standings. In the other game, Fulham and Palace are closely matched with little to choose between them. Please remember to bet responsibly on the Premier League fixtures.