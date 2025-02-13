Premier League Predictions Matchday 25

We’ve got Premier League predictions for Matchday 25 for this weekend's matches. The picks involve Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Prediction 1: Brighton vs Chelsea: Seagulls to Complete Swift Double

Date: 14/02/2025



Kick-off time: 21:00

Our tip: Brighton @ 2.90 with Betway

Brighton defeated Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup last weekend, with both teams fielding strong sides. That was one of only six home wins for the Seagulls this season, but three of those have come against top-six sides.

Brighton are unbeaten in their last three Premier League home games against sides in the top four. Chelsea may be in the top four, but they are currently on the longest winless streak away from home in the Premier League.

Prediction 2: Southampton vs Bournemouth: Cherries to win South Coast Derby

Date: 15/02/2025



Kick-off time: 16:00

Our tip: Bournemouth win @ 1.57 with Betway

It has been a season full of misery for Southampton, and things could go even worse this weekend. Their local rivals, Bournemouth, are in excellent form, losing just one of their last 16 competitive games.

They’re unbeaten in seven away games. They beat Everton 2-0 in the FA Cup last weekend, which marked only the second time they had been beaten under David Moyes. Meanwhile, Southampton were knocked out of the cup by Championship side Burnley and have lost their last six home league games.

Prediction 3: Fulham vs Nottingham Forest: Forest’s Remarkable Run Continues

Date: 15/02/2025



Kick-off time: 16:00

Our tip: Nottingham Forest @ 3.25 with Betway

Nottingham Forest have been one of the surprise packages of the season and sit comfortably inside the top four. Another win against Fulham would push them even further into the Champions League spots, but they have lost four of the last five Premier League meetings.

Still, in a season where they have already broken so many records, another one could be on the horizon. Forest have won four of their last five away league games, while Fulham are winless in five at home in the top-flight.

Prediction 4: West Ham vs Brentford: Hammers Edge London Derby

Date: 15/02/2025



Kick-off time: 16:00

Our tip: West Ham @ 2.25 with Betway

Since the start of last season, only Crystal Palace have a worse points average in London derbies than West Ham and Brentford. Graham Potter has endured a tough start to life in charge, but his sole Hammers win so far came at home.

Potter has overseen three Premier league games against Brentford before and won two. His side avoided defeat and kept a clean sheet in all three. Brentford have been one of the league’s worst performing away sides this term, losing seven of their 11 such games.

Prediction 5: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United: United to Capitalise on Spurs’ Home Woes

Date: 16/02/2025



Kick-off time: 17:30

Our tip: Manchester United @ 2.62 with Betway

Ange Postecoglou is under immense pressure as things continue to go wrong for Spurs after a 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Villa last weekend. United were on the right end of a 2-1 cup scoreline, knocking Leicester out in controversial fashion.

Ruben Amorim’s side have excelled away to big clubs under his guidance, securing away results at Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City since he has taken over. Spurs are struggling at home, having failed to win any of their last seven league games on home turf, making United feel overpriced.

Conclusion:

Brighton, Bournemouth, Forest, West Ham and United all appear good value to secure victory when the Premier League returns this weekend. All five teams are battling for points in their own right - Bournemouth and Forest as European hopefuls, and the other three to get out of mid-table obscurity. Give these stakes, always remember to bet on the Premier League responsibly.