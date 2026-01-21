Premier League predictions Matchday 23

We’ve got picks from matches involving Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United ahead of this weekend.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 23

Selection Odds Manchester City to beat Wolves 1.22 Liverpool to beat Bournemouth 1.91 Newcastle to beat Aston Villa 1.95 Chelsea to beat Crystal Palace 2.00 Arsenal to beat Manchester United 1.61

Prediction 1: Manchester City vs Wolves: Perfect chance for City to bounce back

Date: 24/01/2026

24/01/2026 Kick-off time: 16:00

16:00 Our tip: Manchester City to beat Wolves at odds of 1.22on Betway

After putting together a long unbeaten run, Manchester City hit a wall over the last week. A 2-0 defeat to rivals Manchester United was a shock — but not as shocking as their loss to Bodo/Glimt in midweek. They find themselves seven points adrift of Arsenal heading into Matchday 23.

Those games were away from home, however, and they’ll back themselves to return to winning ways this weekend. They face a Wolverhampton Wanderers side that are unbeaten in four Premier League games, yet still rooted to the bottom of the table. Pep Guardiola will be eager for a response, and we expect he’ll get one at the Etihad on Saturday.

Prediction 2: Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Slot’s Reds backed for three big points

Date: 24/01/2026

24/01/2026 Kick-off time: 18:30

18:30 Our tip: Liverpool to beat Bournemouth at odds of 1.91 on Betway

Liverpool are unbeaten in 12 games across all competitions, but they have not been convincing of late. A draw with Burnley last week saw them draw their fourth consecutive league game, and they failed to score in two of them. Their midweek clash away at Marseille won’t be easy, but Arne Slot’s squad can handle the schedule.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth are vulnerable. They ended an 11-game winless run earlier this month with a victory over Tottenham, but they’re still struggling. Andoni Iraola’s men have had a tough time, and the Reds can take advantage of that. We’re backing an away win.

Prediction 3: Newcastle vs Aston Villa: Stumbling Villans to slip-up again

Date: 25/01/2026

25/01/2026 Kick-off time: 15:00

15:00 Our tip:Newcastle to beat Villa at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa could be the most interesting game of the weekend in the Premier League. The home side could move into fourth if results go their way, while the visitors have hit a minor rocky patch. Eddie Howe’s Magpies haven’t lost a Premier League home game since September. We don’t see that changing this weekend.

Unai Emery’s remarks suggesting the Villans are not genuine top-five contenders may also have an impact. It’s not what his players want to hear, especially following a surprise defeat to Everton. Newcastle host a Champions League game on Wednesday, while Villa are out in Turkey. That gives the hosts additional advantage.

Prediction 4: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Blues can heap further misery on the Eagles

Date: 25/01/2026

25/01/2026 Kick-off time: 15:00

15:00 Our tip: Chelsea to beat Crystal Palace at odds of 2.00 on Betway

The last couple of weeks have been awful for Crystal Palace. The FA Cup holders were first knocked out by Macclesfield. Then, Oliver Glasner confirmed he is leaving in the summer, and Marc Guehi joined Manchester City in a transfer. The Eagles are out of form with no wins in their last 10.

Chelsea got back to winning ways over the weekend with a 2-0 win over Brentford. They’re also expected to beat Pafos on Wednesday night. Liam Rosenior will likely take note of the fallout at Selhurst Park and may sense an opportunity here. The Blues have been pretty inconsistent lately, but they have every chance of getting a positive result in this one.

Prediction 5: Arsenal vs Manchester United: Another victory at the Emirates fortress

Date: 25/01/2026

25/01/2026 Kick-off time: 17:30

17:30 Our tip: Arsenal to beat Manchester United at odds of 1.61 on Betway

Arsenal have been impressive this season. They’re flying high at the top of the Premier League table and are also unbeaten in the Champions League. Even with Mikel Arteta making changes, the Gunners managed a 3-1 win over Inter Milan at the San Siro in midweek.

Manchester United are in fifth place as they head to the capital. They’ll be brimming with confidence after a win over their bitter rivals. Winning at the Emirates is not an easy thing to do, however, and Arsenal haven’t lost there all season. The Red Devils are on an unbeaten run of five league matches, but that could come to an end on Sunday.

Conclusion

Some intriguing fixtures await as domestic football returns this weekend. Just six points separate 12th from fourth in the English top-flight, so there’s plenty of potential for movement. Arsenal, who’ll remain top regardless, are the only team in the top seven currently in form.

In compiling this preview, we’ve considered recent performances across all competitions, as well as each club’s current situation. However, please remember to bet on the Premier League responsibly as anything can happen.