Premier League predictions Matchday 13

There are picks from matches involving Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and more.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 13

Selection Odds Man City to beat Leeds 1.25 Tottenham to beat Fulham 2.11 Aston Villa to beat Wolves 1.54 Liverpool to beat West Ham 1.63 Arsenal to beat Chelsea 2.23

Odds via Betway correct at the time of publishing.

Man City vs Leeds United: The Cityzens’ perfect chance to bounce back

Date: 29/11/2025

Kick-off time: 16:00

Our tip: Man City to beat Leeds at odds of 1.25 on Betway

Manchester City may have been affected by their losses to Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen, but their overall form has been solid recently. They host Leeds United following a five-game winning streak at home in the league, and they remain very confident. Pep Guardiola will be eager to see his side correct their mistakes and return to winning ways after a couple of bad results.

Leeds United are struggling as well, as they’ve won only three Premier League matches all season, and just one of those was away from home. Daniel Farke’s side have had defensive difficulties in away matches, too, having conceded two goals or more in six of their last seven games. It’s difficult to see past a victory for the hosts in this match.

Tottenham vs Fulham: Wounded Spurs desperate for points

Date: 29/11/2025

Kick-off time: 21:00

Our tip: Tottenham to beat Fulham at odds of 2.11 on Betway

Thomas Frank’s Tottenham Hotspur have gone through a difficult period recently. They’ve won only two of their last eight fixtures across all competitions, and lost three of the last five. Moreover, their most recent match ended in a 4-1 defeat against rivals Arsenal.

However, they face a Fulham side that have poor away record this weekend. Their only victory away from Craven Cottage came against Wycombe Wanderers in the cup, and even that required a penalty shootout. Marco Silva enjoyed the win over Sunderland, but they’ll likely struggle in North London.

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Villa’s winning streak to continue

Date: 30/11/2025

Kick-off time: 15:05

Our tip: Aston Villa to beat Wolves at odds of 1.54 on Betway

Aston Villa are in fantastic form in the Premier League, as they welcome the division’s most out-of-form team this weekend. Unai Emery’s men have won their last two league games, and only Arsenal have earned more points over the previous six matches. They do have a Europa League game beforehand, but that should not present a major problem.

They will face off against Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have yet to win a league game, and have only secured one point away from home. Rob Edwards’ tenure as manager started with a loss against Crystal Palace, and a similar result is expected at Villa Park.

West Ham United vs Liverpool: Struggling Reds need a response

Date: 30/11/2025

Kick-off time: 15:05

Our tip: Liverpool to beat West Ham at odds of 1.63 on Betway

West Ham appear to be in good form recently, as Nuno Espirito Santo started to secure important results. They moved up to 17th place with wins over Newcastle United and Burnley. Additionally, drawing away at Bournemouth was a very solid result. However, they’ve struggled against big clubs this season, having lost all matches against them.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are in very poor form. Consecutive 3-0 defeats against Manchester City and Nottingham Forest have seen them drop to 12th place, and Arne Slot is under pressure. However, they should have enough to bounce back in London on paper, especially given the hosts’ inconsistent defensive record.

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Gunners keep gunning in London derby

Date: 30/11/2025

Kick-off time: 17:30

Our tip: Arsenal to beat Chelsea at odds of 2.23 on Betway

This one is the biggest game of the weekend, the team in second place hosting the team in first place in a huge Premier League clash. The Blues have won five of their last league matches and have kept three clean sheets in a row. With home advantage, and after a decisive win over Barcelona, they’ll be backing themselves against their neighbours in red.

The concern for Enzo Maresca, however, is that Arsenal are the only team that are in even better form than they are. Mikel Arteta and his men are unbeaten in nine league matches and are rightfully at the top of the table. With their defensive strength, the Gunners are expected to secure a narrow victory.

Conclusion

Recent results have shown how open matches have been this season, with several big clubs dropping points unexpectedly. We’re backing some of them to bounce back this weekend, but many matches are difficult to call. There’s value to be had in various fixtures, not just some of the ones mentioned.

We've considered recent form across all competitions and the current situation at each club. However, please remember to bet on the Premier League responsibly, as anything can happen.