Four value picks for the Premier League’s opening fixtures

The Premier League returns in less than two months, and three new teams are in the mix. We’ve picked four games worth watching.

We’ve got a standout Arsenal vs Manchester United clash, and fascinating games for the promoted clubs. Which games offer the best early value?

Premier League opening fixtures Odds Arsenal to beat Manchester United 2.20 Brighton & Hove Albion to beat Fulham 1.85 West Ham to beat Sunderland 2.20 Leeds to beat Everton 2.60

Assessing the Premier League’s opening round of fixtures

It’s not easy to make predictions with a whole transfer window still to come, but there are plenty of games worth looking at. The Gunners hope for a perfect start at Old Trafford, while Sunderland are at home for their top-flight return. Brighton & Hove Albion’s summer should be an interesting one - and their first games have gone well recently.

Leeds United, meanwhile, wrap up the first gameweek with a clash against Everton at Elland Road - the atmosphere in West Yorkshire will be electric. We could see plenty of goals in the first 10 games of the 2025/26 season.

Manchester United vs Arsenal

Much will hinge on how the summer goes for the two sides, but Arsenal certainly have the upper hand. Old Trafford isn’t the fortress it once was, and Mikel Arteta will be desperate for a winning start to highlight their title credentials. Arsenal have also managed to score in all of their last 11 league visits to the Red Devils.

Arteta seems just a signing or two away from completing his vision for the Gunners, while Ruben Amorim’s side remain a work in progress. It’s no surprise to see the away team as favourites, and with a good transfer window, they could do real damage.

Arsenal to beat Manchester United

Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham

Brighton have already signed a number of promising young players ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, and there is likely more to come. They also go into this game hoping to make it five opening day wins out of five, and they are favourites to do so. Fulham were average on the road last time out, so they'll need a big performance at the Amex.

Fabian Hurzeler will have a full pre-season to work with some of the new arrivals, including the high-profile teenage signing, Charalampos Kostoulas. They’ll be keen to start on a strong note, and they certainly have the quality to do so. The Seagulls won their last meeting in March.

Brighton & Hove Albion to beat Fulham

Sunderland vs West Ham

Sunderland’s sole focus for the 2025/26 season is to stay in the Premier League. Anything more than that will be a bonus. They’re a young side who scraped a play-off victory, but have since lost their key midfielder, Jobe Bellingham, as well as promotion-winning goalscorer, Tom Watson.

We’ve seen how big the gulf between the top-flight and Championship can be, and the Black Cats are expected to have a tough campaign. The Hammers are yet to do any summer business. However, with the players they have already, you’d expect them to get the job done - even at a packed-out Stadium of Light.

West Ham to beat Sunderland

Leeds United vs Everton

Leeds have returned to the top tier and appear to be in good shape. They were far too good for the Championship last season, and have the core of a side that can push up the Premier League. Lukas Nmecha has already been signed, and there will be more to come - the club’s owners will want to see progress.

Everton ended last season on a high, but recent years have been tough. The Toffees definitely have enough quality to beat Daniel Farke’s side, but the hosts are a different side at Elland Road. The visitors have lost all of their last three opening games and will be very wary of the Whites.

Leeds to beat Everton