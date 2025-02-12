As Injured Stars Return, is Now the Time to Start Backing Spurs?

Several Spurs players are nearing a return from injury. Betting markets have yet to adjust. Could this be the time to back them for a top-half finish?

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is under immense pressure, but some returning stars could be about to ease the burden.

Tottenham Hotspur Outright Market Odds Top Half Finish 3.25 Top 6 Finish 34.00

Is Postecoglou’s job on the line?

It looks like Postecoglou is fighting for his job, and recent results suggest he should be, but Spurs have yet to take action. There have been multiple recent setbacks where a sacking seemed likely, but Spurs have still not taken that step.

In the past week, Tottenham have been eliminated from both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, which now leaves them battling on just two fronts. Their Premier League campaign is falling apart, with Spurs as close to 18th place as they are to eighth.

The North London clubs are at least still in the Europa League, and winning it could be their best route into Europe next season. Spurs haven’t won a major trophy since 2008, and a victory in that competition would mask many of the issues for Postecoglou.

He first needs to reach that point, but there’s a sense of inevitability that he’ll eventually be sacked due to the team’s poor form. Tottenham have won just two of their last 12 Premier League games, while they are winless in seven home league games.

Spurs fans simply won’t put up with seeing their side languishing in the bottom half and are demanding improvements in the near future. Help could be on the way, as several returning stars are ready to support their push up the league.

Defensive injuries have been their main setback, but Spurs' injury crisis has been widespread all over the pitch. It has undoubtedly derailed their season, but with some players nearing a return, things could be about to improve for Postecoglou.

Could We See a Spurs Resurgence?

Considering Spurs’ current form, it’s unlikely we’ll see a resurgence, but with a couple of key additions to the starting 11, it’s certainly possible. Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero are the two players Postecoglou will be waiting on the most, and they are both getting close.

The Aussie manager could have the pair available again by the end of this month, as both are back in training. He may also be able to call upon Vicario, Johnson, Maddison, Udogie and Odobert against Manchester United this weekend.

That would be an immense boost to Spurs’ aspirations for the season, as those returning stars could help them build momentum. Such a run, coupled with more players returning, makes them generously priced to finish in the top-half this season.

Without those key players, Spurs have become known for their involvement in high-scoring games, largely due to defensive absences. Only games involving Wolves have averaged more goals in the Premier League than Spurs this season.

Postecoglou’s men haven’t kept a home league clean sheet all season and have conceded at least twice in their last five home games. However, recent clean sheets against Brentford and Elfsborg have shown signs of improvement.

If they can get some more defenders back into their defence and their #1 keeper back in goal, things could start to turn around. The two central defenders will certainly be key to that, as Spurs have had an excellent record when they played together.

Across the last 13 games Van de Ven and Romero played next to each other, Spurs conceded 2+ goals on just three occasions. That’s a significant stat given their 37 goals conceded this season rank among the worst in the division.

Their return could shift the perception of Spurs and influence the betting trends. Even without those two, the return of key attackers like Maddison and Johnson could boost the attack. Spurs’ focus on scoring more than they concede has been a theme that has played into those high-scoring affairs this season.

Once all these players return again, Tottenham could become more solid, which would be a huge relief for Postecoglou. This could also open an opportunity for bettors, as bookmakers are uncertain about what to expect from Spurs.